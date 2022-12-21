Read full article on original website
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
Enterprise’s Christmas in the Woodlands is in its 30th year
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—For the last 30 years, Christmas in the Woodlands in Enterprise is where. thousands of families have enjoyed the “lights of the season”. At the time, elementary school principal Milton Trawick and his family wanted to. celebrate the holiday in lights. Christmas in the Woodlands...
Wiregrass Gives Back submission form
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Gives Back showcases organizations that are dedicated to giving back to the community. News 4′s Kinsley Centers wants to know your suggestions for Wiregrass Gives Back. If you have any organizations you’d like to see featured, fill out the form below. Subscribe to...
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
Warming shelter opens and residents face frigid holiday temperatures
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cold temperatures are here to stay in the Circle City this holiday weekend, which made it hard for some people to get out of bed. “I did not want to get up this morning,” Dothan resident, April Carpenter said. “My feet were nice and toasty and when I stood up I knew it was cold outside.”
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion: Ashford vs Pike County
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County defeated Ashford to move on to the Hoops explosion championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Yancey Parker’s 73 annual Christmas shopping season
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—One of Alabama’s “oldest” family-run clothing shops can be found right here in the Wiregrass. For Yancey Parker’s in Enterprise’s West Gate Shopping Center. A business started by. Melissa’s parents, Yancey and Evelyn Parker, in January 1949. Melissa and her husband,...
Enterprise, Andalusia McDonald’s raise over $4,800 for Round-Up for RMHC of Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murphy’s Family Restaurant locations in Enterprise and Andalusia raised $4,883 as part of Round-Up for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Alabama. The initiative, which uses rounded up change from transactions to donate to RMHC of Alabama, helps provide “21 nights of comfort and care...
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
The Weather Authority: The Deep South is in the deep freeze
BIG TIME COLD: Temperatures across North Alabama are in the 4-14 degree range early this morning, with wind chills as low as -15F. Mobile is now below freezing, and in Dothan temperatures are falling fast. Lingering snow flurries will end soon, and today will be mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern 3/4 of the state. Communities north of Birmingham won’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index will remain below zero through much of the day.
Local power outages during the extreme morning cold
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With the coldest weather in recent memory moving through the Wiregrass area, some residents are having issues with their power. Dothan Utilities is reporting only two outages in the city. Alabama Power is reporting three outages in the Enterprise area with 116 customers affected, and two...
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
Dangerously cold temperatures coming
DOTHAN, ALA. (WDHN) — Temperatures on Thursday night will be in the 50s through midnight but from there they will plummet thanks to a sharp cold front and by the time most people are waking up it will be in the 20s and low 30s! It will stay cold all day thanks to a strong northwesterly wind behind the front that will be sustained near 15 to 25 mph and could gust to near 40 mph at times. With the wind factored into the cold it will feel more like the teens through Friday, so makes sure you’re bundled and covered up. Stay that way if you’ll be out and about at all on Christmas eve, lows in the teens and highs only in the low 30s. However it will once again feel worse thanks to a breeze from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Unfortunately the cold continues through Christmas with lows near 20 and a high only in the upper 30s. There will be sun through the Christmas weekend but obviously it won’t make the brutal cold feel any better! Next week it will slowly start to warm up but it will take a while. Highs don’t get back towards average until maybe Thursday, but there will be a lot of sun between now and then!
72-year-old man missing in southeast Alabama for nearly a month; authorities issue alert
State authorities on Thursday issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 72-year-old man who disappeared nearly a month ago in southeast Alabama. Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 29 wearing blue jeans and a light blue plaid shirt near Coffee County Road 106 in Brundidge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home
COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after officials say the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver crashed after...
JCSO: Two men accused of robbing Lowe’s arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two men are behind bars on Saturday in Jackson County, Florida after deputies say they stole from Lowe’s in Marianna. Christopher R. Williams and James Williams were arrested after officials say they received a call of a theft in progress. A deputy then...
Extremely frigid air is little more than a day away!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be seasonably cool with the light mist coming to and end. Temperatures bottom out in the middle 40s under cloudy skies. Thursday has a 30% chance for light rain throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to roughly 60 degrees. This will be the last seasonably warm day for a very long time. Thursday night brings an end to the rain as a cold front swings across the area and passes east of us by Friday morning ushering in seriously cold air. A little wintry mix is possible between midnight and 3 AM, but it shouldn’t cause road conditions to deteriorate wildly. Still, it’s good idea to take it slow in case any of the light rain has frozen on the roads and turned things icy.
South Dale EMS handles worker’s comp lawsuit; still seeing problems from ARPA funding
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A local EMS group was facing a lawsuit from the government, after their workman’s comp benefits expired, while the group is also fighting to stay open. South Dale EMS serves Newton, Grimes, Midland City, Napier Field, and Pinckard. The department of labor sued...
Industrial accident kills one in Troy
Troy, Ala (WDHN)—An industrial accident at Rex Lumber has claimed the life of a Troy man, according to Troy Police. On Wednesday, December 21 the Troy Police Department responded to an industrial accident at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. According to the TPD, when officers arrived on the...
