DOTHAN, ALA. (WDHN) — Temperatures on Thursday night will be in the 50s through midnight but from there they will plummet thanks to a sharp cold front and by the time most people are waking up it will be in the 20s and low 30s! It will stay cold all day thanks to a strong northwesterly wind behind the front that will be sustained near 15 to 25 mph and could gust to near 40 mph at times. With the wind factored into the cold it will feel more like the teens through Friday, so makes sure you’re bundled and covered up. Stay that way if you’ll be out and about at all on Christmas eve, lows in the teens and highs only in the low 30s. However it will once again feel worse thanks to a breeze from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Unfortunately the cold continues through Christmas with lows near 20 and a high only in the upper 30s. There will be sun through the Christmas weekend but obviously it won’t make the brutal cold feel any better! Next week it will slowly start to warm up but it will take a while. Highs don’t get back towards average until maybe Thursday, but there will be a lot of sun between now and then!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO