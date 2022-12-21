Mansory announced a new tuning package for the 2023 BMW X7, including a wide bodykit, carbon-fiber add-ons, and new alloy wheels measuring up to 24 inches in diameter. Weirdly, the preview images on the tuner’s website show the pre-facelifted BMW X7, despite clearly stating that the upgrades are destined for the facelifted model (BMW uses LCI as an acronym for Life Cycle Impulse). The different design of the front end with the split headlights in the updated X7 means that Mansory will need to offer two kinds of front bumpers in order to be compatible with all model years. However, we think that the pre-facelift shots are just a mistake, even though they could also imply that the tuner intends on making a reverse facelift conversion.

