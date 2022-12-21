Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Ferrari Purosangue Gets Another Widebody Kit In The Digital World
The following story contains independently made illustrations by Ildar_Project. The Ferrari Purosangue is a newborn in the automotive world yet we already have renderings previewing visual modifications by DMC and other independent designers. The latest to join the game is digital artist Ildar who rendered a wide bodykit and oversized wheels on Ferrari’s first high-riding model.
Carscoops
Old BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne And Range Rover SUVs Prove Surprisingly Capable In Off-Road Challenges
Luxury SUV owners are often chided for not taking their vehicles off-road. In truth, many SUVs aren’t really developed for serious off-road duty. Despite that, this video proves that even classic luxury SUVs are probably more capable than many would believe. The three competitors make up the upper echelon...
Carscoops
Renault Megane RS Trophy Limited Edition For Japan To Be Unveiled At The Tokyo Auto Salon
The Renault Megane RS might be living in a borrowed time as the last ICE-powered hot hatch from the Renault Sport era, but a new Limited Edition model for the Japanese market is set to be unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Renault Japon quietly announced the Megane RS Trophy...
Carscoops
Brand New 2023 Corvette Z06’s Engine Dies After Just 52 Miles
Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A...
Carscoops
Mansory Spices Up The 2023 BMW X7 But Shows Us The Pre-Facelift Model
Mansory announced a new tuning package for the 2023 BMW X7, including a wide bodykit, carbon-fiber add-ons, and new alloy wheels measuring up to 24 inches in diameter. Weirdly, the preview images on the tuner’s website show the pre-facelifted BMW X7, despite clearly stating that the upgrades are destined for the facelifted model (BMW uses LCI as an acronym for Life Cycle Impulse). The different design of the front end with the split headlights in the updated X7 means that Mansory will need to offer two kinds of front bumpers in order to be compatible with all model years. However, we think that the pre-facelift shots are just a mistake, even though they could also imply that the tuner intends on making a reverse facelift conversion.
Carscoops
What’s The Most Iconic Audi Model Of All Time?
Although Audi is, in some ways, the underdog of the German premium automaker triad, it has produced no shortage of interesting, important, and otherwise exceptional vehicles in its time. What, though, was the most iconic of all of them?. It’s hard to talk about Audi without talking about all-wheel-drive. By...
Carscoops
Project Kahn’s 2023 Range Rover Signature Edition Rides On $10k 24-Inch Rims
Project Kahn is known for modifying Land Rovers, so it was about time that the tuner presented a kit for the new Range Rover. Styling mods on the 2023 Range Rover Project Kahn Signature Edition are rather subtle, but the highlight is the massive alloy wheels. At the front, the...
Carscoops
VW’s Next EV To Debut On Jan 3rd, Make Cameo At CES
Volkswagen’s electric lineup continues to expand as the company has announced plans to introduce their next EV on January 3rd. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but said they’ll show a camouflaged version of the vehicle on that date as well as reveal its name. Following the announcement, the company will invite CES attendees to “experience the next step in Volkswagen’s electrification journey” on January 5th.
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade Tuned By Creative Bespoke Will Cost You More Than A New Escalade V
The Cadillac Escalade has a commanding road presence in stock form, but for those who want to stand out even more there are plenty of available options in the aftermarket world. A slightly used and highly modified Escalade is currently offered for sale by Creative Bespoke, featuring a custom bodykit and riding on massive 26-inch alloy wheels.
Carscoops
Tesla Just Paused Production At Its Shanghai Factory
Tesla paused production at its factory in Shanghai, China on December 24, bringing forward a plan to halt production for a week. Local media outlets report that the car manufacturer canceled the morning shift and told workers that they could start their break. Tesla had originally planned to suspend production of the Model Y at the site from December 25 through to January 1.
Carscoops
Get Up Close To The 2024 Hyundai Kona In South Korea
The second-generation Hyundai Kona was unveiled just a few days ago and already, a prototype has been spotted up close in South Korea. While Hyundai models of yesteryear could be regarded as boring and uninspired in their designs, current-day Hyundais are the exact opposite. From vehicles like the Palisade to the Elantra and the Tucson, the automaker’s designers are not afraid to make a statement. They have done just that with the 2024 Kona.
Carscoops
This ’90s Honda Civic Wants To Pass As A Porsche Hatch
Ever wondered how a Porsche hot hatch would look like if it came out in the late ’90s? The owner of this Honda Civic from Thailand came pretty close to that vision, adding a custom wide bodykit and new lighting units on both ends of the Japanese hatchback. The...
Carscoops
1959 Corvette Restomod Has a Built LS7 V8 And Air Suspension
A 1959 Chevrolet Corvette unlike any other you’ve seen before is heading to auction in January thanks to Barrett-Jackson. One of the standouts of Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction, this ’59 Corvette has been overhauled by Hot Rod Service Company. Underpinning the car is a hand-fabricated boxed chassis that has been both widened and stretched. It also features chassis cross bracing and custom exhaust ports, fabricated body mounts, and interior chassis roll bar supports. It also features a hand-fabricated rear-end housing and a 4-link system with a custom wishbone.
Carscoops
This Guy Loves Old BMW 7 Series Models So Much That He Owns 15 Of Them
Classic BMWs can be quite appealing, especially if we talk about past generations of the 7 Series flagship. Jakub Berthothy, a BMW enthusiast from Slovakia has a passion for the model, having purchased not one but fifteen examples of the 7er. Jakub’s obsession with the Bavarian luxury sedan started at...
Carscoops
McLaren Artura Driven, 2022 Hyundai N Festival, And Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swap: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Buick will be an all-electric brand by 2030, which means that dealers are faced with the option of investing in new tech and training or being left out in the cold. In Buick’s case, its Electra EV lineup will require dealers to have specific tooling in addition to new procedures. The total investment needed for dealers will be in the region of $300k–$400k. While Ford requires similar investment for EVs, the Blue Oval will continue to build ICE cars, whereas if Buick dealers don’t make the switch, they’ll be out of business by default.
Carscoops
Former Tesla Exec Is Launching An 800 HP Electric Boat
This is the R30, an electric boat conceived by Blue Innovations Group (BIG), a company founded by Tesla’s former head of global manufacturing John Vo. BIG is developing the R30 around a lightweight and strong aluminum hull and a battery pack that will be housed in the boat’s frame. Current plans call for it to use lithium-iron phosphate battery cells and for the pack itself to have 221 kWh of capacity. The battery will be liquid-cooled and power a pair of electric motors that combine to deliver 800 hp.
Carscoops
One-Of-One 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible Expected To Fetch $3M
The Chevrolet Corvette is a historic car for a number of reasons but very few are as special as this 1969 example. It’s one of two factory-built aluminum 427 ZL-1 Corvettes ever made. And it’s the only one with a convertible drop top. 1969 was a special year...
Carscoops
It’s Time To Sell The House And Buy This 2015 RUF RT12 R
Few companies know how to make a standard Porsche even more special than RUF and one of its most compelling creations is heading to auction in January. What you’re looking at is a 2015 RUF RT12 R that is one of just 13 units produced and one of only two with rear-wheel drive. Interestingly, it was supposed to be sold at Mecum’s 2022 Indy sales event in May but will now be offered up at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction on January 4, 2023.
Carscoops
Tesla Can’t Advertise Its Cars As Full Self-Driving In California Starting Next Year
A new law in California is going to force Tesla to change the way that it advertises its Full Self-Driving feature. Beginning in 2023, the bill prohibits manufacturers from “deceptively naming or marketing” such features. That means that Tesla might have to rename the feature in California too.
