Carscoops
Ferrari Purosangue Gets Another Widebody Kit In The Digital World
The following story contains independently made illustrations by Ildar_Project. The Ferrari Purosangue is a newborn in the automotive world yet we already have renderings previewing visual modifications by DMC and other independent designers. The latest to join the game is digital artist Ildar who rendered a wide bodykit and oversized wheels on Ferrari’s first high-riding model.
Carscoops
Isotta Fraschini Is Readying A Hybrid Hypercar For Le Mans
Italian car manufacturer Isotta Fraschini is set for an extraordinary return and aims to compete in the 2023 Le Mans Hypercar class. Isotta Fraschini was founded in Milan in 1900 and effectively died off in the 1940s. An attempt was made to revive it in the 1990s but it failed. Now, it is being relaunched once again and has previewed its upcoming LMH competitor that will complete against cars from Toyota, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, Peugeot, and Ferrari, as well as those from the LMDh class such as Lamborghini, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, and Alpine.
Carscoops
Former Tesla Exec Is Launching An 800 HP Electric Boat
This is the R30, an electric boat conceived by Blue Innovations Group (BIG), a company founded by Tesla’s former head of global manufacturing John Vo. BIG is developing the R30 around a lightweight and strong aluminum hull and a battery pack that will be housed in the boat’s frame. Current plans call for it to use lithium-iron phosphate battery cells and for the pack itself to have 221 kWh of capacity. The battery will be liquid-cooled and power a pair of electric motors that combine to deliver 800 hp.
Carscoops
Brand New 2023 Corvette Z06’s Engine Dies After Just 52 Miles
Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A...
Carscoops
Watch Stellantis Design Boss Ralph Gilles Hoon His 1,000-HP Dodge Charger
Legendary designer Ralph Gilles recently joined Rob Dahm for a new episode of Top Gear’s American Tuned. In it, the pair peruse Gilles’ car collection before taking out one of the designer’s favorite rides: a very custom 1968 Dodge Charger with a 1,000 hp (745 kW) Hellephant V8 under the hood.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Carscoops
VÄTH’s Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Is Not To Be Messed With
Not satisfied with the stock Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, German tuning company VÄTH has unveiled a tuned variant that benefits from a series of upgrades that improve its performance and its looks. Given that the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder of the standard CLA 45 S AMG delivers a cool 421...
Carscoops
Driven: The McLaren Artura Gives You 671 Reasons To Love Its Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
The effects of climate change can be seen throughout the American southwest, but the striking visuals of Lake Mead really put things into perspective. This summer, NASA’s Earth Observatory noted water levels fell to their lowest point since 1937, when the reservoir was being filled for the first time. The dramatic drop is etched into the rock as a white line marks where the water level used to be.
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Carscoops
Get Up Close To The 2024 Hyundai Kona In South Korea
The second-generation Hyundai Kona was unveiled just a few days ago and already, a prototype has been spotted up close in South Korea. While Hyundai models of yesteryear could be regarded as boring and uninspired in their designs, current-day Hyundais are the exact opposite. From vehicles like the Palisade to the Elantra and the Tucson, the automaker’s designers are not afraid to make a statement. They have done just that with the 2024 Kona.
Carscoops
Maxus V70 Is A Chinese Rival To The Ford Transit Custom
Maxus, a SAIC-owned brand, revealed a new minivan called V70 that will go on sale in China in early 2023. The diesel-powered model is based on a new platform and is similar in size to the likes of the Ford Transit Custom, VW Transporter, and Citroen Spacetourer. The V70 looks...
Carscoops
McLaren Artura Driven, 2022 Hyundai N Festival, And Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swap: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Buick will be an all-electric brand by 2030, which means that dealers are faced with the option of investing in new tech and training or being left out in the cold. In Buick’s case, its Electra EV lineup will require dealers to have specific tooling in addition to new procedures. The total investment needed for dealers will be in the region of $300k–$400k. While Ford requires similar investment for EVs, the Blue Oval will continue to build ICE cars, whereas if Buick dealers don’t make the switch, they’ll be out of business by default.
Carscoops
Blacked Out VW ID. Buzz Looks The Part With Off-Road Wheels
The VW ID. Buzz is admittedly a stylish minivan but what if someone wanted to make it a tiny bit more adventurous? A tuner from Graubünden., Switzerland took the first step by adding off-road wheels to the EV and photographing it in the perfect scenery. The all-black VW ID....
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Camry Rendered, Hyundai Kona, Zagato’s Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The case of the Hyundai Elantra N that was ticketed for having an exhaust that was too loud continue to roll on. The driver was initially stopped by a Californian police officer, who suggested that the owner should sue the dealership that sold him the car. The owner, who goes by the name OkCandidate103 on socila media, has given an update on the matter, saying that the automaker has stepped in to provide assistance, including giving a hybrid loaner while his car is off the road. Regardless, Hyundai maintains that there is nothing wrong with the vehicle.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Is Prioritizing Customer Satisfaction And Quality
Alfa Romeo is eager to improve customer satisfaction and the quality of vehicles it sells in the United States as it looks to grow its presence in the market. The Italian car manufacturer will ditch all of its combustion-powered models in the United States by 2027 and while it wants to boost sales, it is focusing on much more than that, vice president of product planning and transformation for Alfa in North America, Vincent Noirbent, told Auto News.
Carscoops
German Tuner Gives The Tesla Model Y A Neat Off-Road Makeover
Having already transformed the Tesla Model X and Model 3 into capable off-roaders, German tuner Delta4x4 has unveiled an off-road version of the Model Y and it’s available to purchase. While the modifications made to the electric SUV aren’t huge, they do have a dramatic impact on the overall...
Carscoops
Own A Piece Of Corvette History With This 2006 Z06 Prototype
The Chevrolet Corvette has a special place in the heart of many collectors and they should pay attention as a 2006 Z06 prototype is going up for auction. Set to go under the hammer next month, the car is reportedly the first second-generation Z06 built at Bowling Green assembly and has a serial number rather than a VIN.
Carscoops
Renault Megane RS Trophy Limited Edition For Japan To Be Unveiled At The Tokyo Auto Salon
The Renault Megane RS might be living in a borrowed time as the last ICE-powered hot hatch from the Renault Sport era, but a new Limited Edition model for the Japanese market is set to be unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Renault Japon quietly announced the Megane RS Trophy...
Carscoops
These Green McLaren 720Ss Need A Loving Hand
The McLaren 720S shook up the supercar industry when it launched, offering hypercar levels of performance in a much more ‘affordable’ and accessible package. Unfortunately, the lives of these two green 720Ss have been cut short. These two McLarens are up for auction through Copart, one of which...
