Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The case of the Hyundai Elantra N that was ticketed for having an exhaust that was too loud continue to roll on. The driver was initially stopped by a Californian police officer, who suggested that the owner should sue the dealership that sold him the car. The owner, who goes by the name OkCandidate103 on socila media, has given an update on the matter, saying that the automaker has stepped in to provide assistance, including giving a hybrid loaner while his car is off the road. Regardless, Hyundai maintains that there is nothing wrong with the vehicle.

2 DAYS AGO