kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot by officer is charged with attempted murder
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is charged with attempted murder he wasshot by an officer near Blakesburg. Authorities say 35-year-old Charles Hall led officers on a high-speed chase through several counties on Dec. 7. Officers finally stopped Hall near Blakesburg. They say he got out of his...
KCRG.com
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
ktvo.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
kniakrls.com
Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County
Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
KCJJ
Washington man sentenced for insurance fraud
A Washington County man has been sentenced to five years’ probation for insurance fraud. According to the Iowa Insurance Division, on October 26th 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Area Road Conditions Update
Travel North of Lake Red Rock on rock or gravel roads is not advised due to drifting and blowing snow. Some roads have become impassable, and vehicles have been stranded. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that the crews will be out early tomorrow morning to clear the roads as soon as the winds die down. Difficult travel conditions may still exist on Highway 14 and other roads in the Monroe area. Travel conditions on roads north of Otley in the Pella area may also be difficult and isn’t advised.
kniakrls.com
Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again
Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
KCRG.com
Blowing snow, bitter cold continues Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wind will continue to strengthen Friday, causing two issues. One that we’ll all feel will be those wind chills as cold as -40. The other thing we’ll notice is the blowing snow, likely leading to blizzard conditions in rural and other open areas. Be very cautious on area interstates and highways.
