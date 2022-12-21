Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Related
House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says
The house on West 24th Street in Little Rock where Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live has had its problems since they moved in almost a year ago, he said. What caused the most distress for the tenants and caught the attention of city code inspectors was exposed electrical wiring. “A puppy bit into […] The post House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem
The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August. The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ksgf.com
Power Companies Ask Customers For Help With Demand
(KTTS News) — City Utilities has canceled its request to cut demand for energy because of the winter storm. As this time, the energy conservation request issued earlier this morning, has been canceled. We want to thank you and our customers who responded to the appeal as we resolved the issue.
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area
The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.
Guy Fieri shares his top Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in Arkansas
Guy Fieri has taken the time to get know Arkansas, and now the mayor of Flavortown is sharing his favorite Diners, Drive-ins and Dives stop in the Natural State.
themainstreetmouse.com
The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights
Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart
To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
KATV
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
Winter road conditions at 2 p.m. Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring
Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced.
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
Energy companies give power overload prevention tips as temperatures prepare to drop
The temperatures are dropping, and heat is getting turned up, causing some concerns for Arkansans over power overload.
Hot Cabot firefighter calendar raising funds to send children to camp for burn victims
Mark your calendars because it's time to get a new one for 2023, and for the second straight year the Cabot Fire Department is selling its own for a great cause.
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
Comments / 0