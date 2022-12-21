ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Advocate

House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says

The house on West 24th Street in Little Rock where Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live has had its problems since they moved in almost a year ago, he said. What caused the most distress for the tenants and caught the attention of city code inspectors was exposed electrical wiring. “A puppy bit into […] The post House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem

The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August.  The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
ksgf.com

Power Companies Ask Customers For Help With Demand

(KTTS News) — City Utilities has canceled its request to cut demand for energy because of the winter storm. As this time, the energy conservation request issued earlier this morning, has been canceled. We want to thank you and our customers who responded to the appeal as we resolved the issue.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
themainstreetmouse.com

The History of the Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights

Jennings Osborne was known for his extravagant Christmas Display of lights. What began in 1986 as a 1,000 light Christmas display for his six year old daughter kept getting bigger and bigger every year until in 1993 it reached into a 3.2 million-light festival that brought news crews and visitors by the thousands.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive

The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
STONE COUNTY, MO
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart

To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes

OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

