Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State QB recruit Lincoln Kienholz says he could have made more NIL money with Washington
There is concern in Columbus that Ohio State is failing to maximize its NIL potential when it comes to recruiting.
thecomeback.com
QB reveals shocking truth about Ohio State recruiting money
When the NCAA changed its policy surrounding players’ name, image, and likeness (NIL), allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals and profit from their college athletic careers, many assumed that it would help the major notorious college football powerhouses the most. But as one recent high-profile quarterback commit explains, that isn’t necessarily the case.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Ohio State football: Peach Bowl could be a program-changing game
The Ohio State football team is about a week away from a Peach Bowl matchup with Georgia. This could be a program-defining game. The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have been taking their fair share of criticism over the past month. A second consecutive loss to Michigan, a lackluster recruiting cycle, and problems with NIL have all taken their toll on the program.
Every Big Ten Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
On Wednesday, thousands of high school football recruits from around the country signed with their respective college football programs. While name, image and likeness are in full swing, it was still the same old programs that landed the elite recruits. That was the case in the Big Ten as well.
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
Look: Ohio State Football Star Calls Out Athletic Director
Ohio State has received a lot of criticism over the past week for not being prepared for the NIL era. Earlier this month, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith asked fans to donate money to close the NIL recruiting gap. "Recent guidance updates from the NCAA clarified how schools can...
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
Gamecocks in great position for next Sellers
Standing just behind four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers as he signed his scholarship paperwork on Friday morning in a ceremony at his school was a younger brother who might one day follow in the elder’s footsteps.
10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class
In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
UCLA Recruiting -- Where it Currently Stands and the Buzz
Well, that was a whirlwind, right? The last week or so saw UCLA get a commitment from five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, flipping him from Oregon, while also getting.
Four 2023 Colorado Buffaloes recruits to watch post-early signing day
The Early Signing Period isn't quite over. It will run through Dec. 23 but it is clear that most recruits have already signed their Letters of Intent for their schools and are one step closer to enrolling. But there are still some recruits that have yet to sign and need...
247Sports experts break down Kansas State's signing of quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State's headline-steal recruit in its 2023 recruiting class is quarterback Avery Johnson. The experts in Nashville from 247Sports discuss Johnson's high ceiling as the Wildcats' future quarterback.
Freeze on Auburn's new football coordinators
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze discusses his hire as defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, and his pick as offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery.
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0