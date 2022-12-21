Read full article on original website
Donna Colton (final arrangements)
Donna Belle Colton, 93, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of New London, died Friday, December 23, 2022 at Addington Place, Mount Pleasant. She was born May 7, 1929 in Seaton, Illinois the daughter of Emmet and Grace Dalrymple Johnson. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1947. On September 16, 1951, Donna was united in marriage to Lyal Colton in Burlington; he died April 20, 2004. She was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Burlington; Farmers State Bank and New London State Bank, New London; and retired in 1988 from Iowa Industries, Champion Spark Plug after 31 years.
Kenny Messer
Kenneth “Kenny” Messer, 81, of Wapello, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Wapello Specialty Care. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Wapello. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Kenny. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
2022 1st Quarter Year in Review
A year of court maneuvers and legal complications began in January in the case of the two teens charged in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The prosecution and the lawyers for Willard Miller and Jeremey Goodale would spend all of 2022 going back and forth without a trial taking place for either teenager.
AEA Board Seat Open
The Great Prairie Area Education Agency is accepting Candidacy submissions for a new Board Member to serve from March of 2023 to December of 2025. This seat on the Board represents District 6, which is Fairfield, Pekin, WACO, Winfield-Mt. Union & a portion of the Ottumwa CSD. The new Board...
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Fatal Crash
On December 27, 2022 at approximately 9:40 AM, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of US Highway 34 west of Danville Rd near mile marker 253 in reference to a single motor vehicle fatality accident. An initial investigation at the scene determined the vehicle had been driven off the roadway and struck two culverts before coming to rest in the south ditch of US Highway 34. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Stephen Dockendorff, was located in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. This accident is still under investigation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
