On December 27, 2022 at approximately 9:40 AM, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of US Highway 34 west of Danville Rd near mile marker 253 in reference to a single motor vehicle fatality accident. An initial investigation at the scene determined the vehicle had been driven off the roadway and struck two culverts before coming to rest in the south ditch of US Highway 34. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Stephen Dockendorff, was located in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. This accident is still under investigation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

DES MOINES COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO