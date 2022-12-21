West Virginia State, Concord Universities Sign Social Work Agreement Creating Pathway to Graduate School

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Guard helps with Community in Schools gift distribution
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When First Lady Cathy Justice and the Communities In Schools program needed help in distributing 8,000 gifts for schoolkids in 36 counties they reached out to the West Virginia National Guard to handle the logistics. State Adjutant General Bill Crane said they were happing to help.
Deadline approaching for high school seniors interested in becoming WV teachers to apply for $40,000 scholarship
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Current high school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until December 31 of this year to apply for the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship, the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program. This scholarship, now entering its fourth year, provides up...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
NIH Director's Blog
Building a Statewide Clinical Trials Network for Cancer Care in West Virginia
Jame Abraham, MD,1,11 James Keresztury, ACSW,1 John Azar, MD,2 Manish Monga, MD,3 Timothy Bowers, MD,4 Mathew Page Jones, MD,5 Maria Tria Tirona, MD,6 Jondavid Pollock, MD,3 Craig Coonley, MD,7 Steven Jubelirer, MD,8 James Frame, MD,8 Patti Fogg, MS,9 Molly Getto, BSN,1 Shannon Filburn, BSN, MBA,1 John Naim, PhD,1 Dan Lucas, PharmD,8 William Petros, PharmD,1,10 Sharon Hall, MSM,11 and Scot C. Remick, MD1.
‘CARE’ Team helping homeless population during freezing weather in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When inclement weather strikes, we usually advise that people stay in their homes and try to keep warm. However, for some, like those experiencing homelessness, do not have a choice but to brave the hazardous conditions. Fortunately in Charleston, the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) Team is actively looking for these […]
wvpublic.org
WVU Extension Program Sending Free Seeds To State Residents
West Virginia University (WVU) Extension is again sending free seeds to any West Virginian who fills out a short online survey. The “Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge” is a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.
Free food boxes for Cabell County, West Virginia, students during winter break
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools will give out free food boxes for students during the winter break. Families can sign up by clicking the link here or scanning the QR code in the poster below. Sign-up will be open between Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Pick-up […]
Youth athletes allegedly suffer racial discrimination from general manager at West Virginia Holiday Inn
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A team of youth football cheerleaders allegedly suffered racial discrimination from a South Charleston hotel in December, according to a report by the West Virginia Record. The parents of the student, named R.C. in court documents, claim allegations against Hope Carroll, the general manager of the hotel, and Chesapeake Hospitality LLC, […]
Counties with the longest life expectancy in West Virginia
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well […]
Nearly 10k experience power issues in WV
Almost 10,000 people in West Virginia are reporting power issues.
West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs; Sen. Weld reacts
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to […]
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
bowhuntingmag.com
West Virginia 20-Point Buck Scores 174 5/8
David Miller first identified his 2021 target buck, which was aged at 7.5 years old, way back in 2017. As we get ready to break into 2023, this kill is our final look back into the fall of 2021. If you missed the other monster bucks we've already covered, be sure to check them out — including the Dustin Huff buck (Indiana), the Mike Callas buck (Iowa), the Zach Meadows buck (Oklahoma), and the David Souza buck (Ohio).
wchstv.com
Overnight snow blankets region; thousands without power in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7 p.m., 12/23/22. Crews have steadily worked to restore power in the Tri-State as extreme weather blanketed the region with snow and ice. Gusty winds have challenged linemen working to safely restore electricity to thousands of customers. West Virginia saw more than 7,500...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalizations dip in West Virginia on Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases rose slightly in West Virginia on Thursday while hospitalizations from the virus dipped. The state’s active case total moved from 1,224 to 1,326 for the day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 497 new positive cases.
Bridgeport dealership is piloting digital vehicle titles in West Virginia
Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release on December 14 that West Virginia will be the first state in the county to digitize vehicle titles, and it's starting in Bridgeport.
Warming centers open in Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures. Raleigh County: Wyoming County: Fayette County: Mercer County: McDowell County: Summers County: Stick with 59News for […]
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
20 facts you didn’t know about West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a state of natural beauty and rich history. The mountains many call home also hold many interesting facts and records you may not have known about. Did you know West Virginia’s forest covers nearly 80 percent of the state or that the youngest and oldest governor are the […]
Comments / 0