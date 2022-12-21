Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee

Read full article on original website
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids
A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
foodmanufacturing.com
HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
wvlt.tv
Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
wjhl.com
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed
Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
radio7media.com
THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WYSH AM 1380
State unemployment data released
(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
smithcountyinsider.com
South College launches Associate of Science in Nursing program upon approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing
The South College campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee are launching an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program upon approval by the Tennessee Board of Nursing. This is the first ASN program to launch for the institution which is offered through campus instruction over seven quarters. Students work to...
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Seeks Scholarship Applicants by Feb. 1
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and beyond, invites students to apply for its annual scholarship by Feb. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at https://www.cfmt.org/grants-scholarships/scholarships/. CFMT administers about 160 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic...
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
Comments / 1