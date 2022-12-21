ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee

WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids

A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
foodmanufacturing.com

HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
LIVINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP plans roadside checkpoints in January

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

State unemployment data released

(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Seeks Scholarship Applicants by Feb. 1

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee and beyond, invites students to apply for its annual scholarship by Feb. 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at https://www.cfmt.org/grants-scholarships/scholarships/. CFMT administers about 160 scholarship funds, established by individuals, companies and civic...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN

