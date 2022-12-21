The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins calls pop music “sewage”, says he has to be careful when discussing it on YouTube channel

Grateful Dead have released audio from their three-night run at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom in November 1973 as their 2022 Yule Log for fans. Following the release of the 1972 shows at London’s Lyceum Theatre for last year’s Yule Log, Grateful Dead fans can now listen to the San Francisco concerts from the Winterland 1973: The Complete Recordings 9-CD set, which includes audio from every show the band played at the iconic Bay Area venue from 9 to 11 November that year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO