Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
targetedonc.com
Ever-Changing Treatment Landscape of Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas. Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, director, lymphoma clinical research, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Predicting Clinical Outcomes Presentation: November 13, 2022
Utilizing personalized models to predict clinical outcomes for patients with multiple myeloma can improve probability of survival, but more must be done by the community to differentiate between different types of myeloma and improve accessibility of these models, explained Dr. Francesco Maura. Genomic and demographic data from patients with multiple...
targetedonc.com
Rationale for Adding Atezolizumab to SOC in Patients With MIBC
Parminder Singh, MD, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and the addition of atezolizumab to standard of cancer. Parminder Singh, MD, a hematologist, internist, and medical oncologist at Mayo Clinic, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care (SOC) tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and...
MedicalXpress
Patient-centered communication tool feasible for seniors with acute myeloid leukemia
Incorporation of an innovative patient-centered communication tool (UR-GOAL tool) is feasible for older adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to study published online Dec. 19 in Cancer Medicine. Marissa LoCastro, from the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Rochester in New York, and colleagues...
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial
Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.
targetedonc.com
MEDIOLA Update Shows Continued Efficacy for Triplet Therapy in Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses...
cancerhealth.com
Artificial Intelligence & Melanoma Detection: Closing the Gaps
The earlier a cancer is detected, the better the patient’s prognosis. Melanoma typically develops first on an accessible part of the body—the skin—and appears on the outer layer of the skin before spreading horizontally as well as deeper into the skin. In short, the earliest signs of melanoma can be detected in the clinic. So early detection of melanoma is feasible, and primary care physicians and dermatologists have “been trying to do the holy grail of catching and diagnosing melanoma early without the tradeoff of doing too many unnecessary biopsy procedures,” said Dr. Veronica Rotemberg, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, at the 2022 MRA Scientific Retreat.
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
targetedonc.com
Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
Medical News Today
Can doctors cure renal failure?
Renal or kidney failure can be acute or chronic. While chronic renal failure is incurable, doctors may be able to reverse acute renal failure with medication or dialysis. Renal failure occurs when one or both kidneys operate at less than. of normal function. When renal failure is not reversible, professionals...
targetedonc.com
Background on the STRONG Study of Durvalumab in Urinary Tract Carcinoma
Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study, and discusses the early data. Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, a medical oncologist, and the GU Oncology director, Christopher K. Glanz Chair for Bladder Cancer Research, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study (NCT03084471) and discusses the early data.
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
targetedonc.com
Lung Cancer Screening Shown to Significantly Boost 20-Year Survival Rate in Patients
In an early-intervention lung screening program, patients with lung cancer were found to have a survival rate nearly 20-times longer than patients with a late-stage diagnosis. Screening lung cancer patients with low-dose computed tomography (CT) was found to improve the 20-year survival rate by up to 80%, according to a study conducted by the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. However, only 16% of patients with lung cancer are diagnosed at an early stage and fewer than 6% who are eligible for early screening get it.1.
targetedonc.com
ACCC Releases New Oncology Practice Transformation and Integration Center (OPTIC) Resource Library
The Association of Community Cancer Centers is announcing the release of a new tool intended to facilitate education and adoption of new clinical and technological advancements in diagnosis, staging, and treatment of cancer. The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is announcing the release of a new tool intended to...
targetedonc.com
Advancements Needed in the Esophageal Cancer Space
Allan Pickens, MD, discusses the current treatment landscape for esophageal cancer. Allan Pickens, MD, thoracic surgeon at Emory University, program director for cardiothoracic surgery residencies and the director of Medical Oncology, discusses the current treatment landscape for esophageal cancer. In the past decade, there has not been much of a...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccination shown to protect people with blood cancer
People suffering from blood cancer often have a weak immune system, putting them at higher risk of falling seriously ill with COVID-19. Some cancer therapies, moreover, result in these patients forming few or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. However, vaccination can also activate so-called T cells, which are responsible particularly for the long-term immune response.
targetedonc.com
The Expansion of Treatment in the Firstline Setting of HCC
Richard Kim, MD, walks through options in the frontline setting for patients with advanced staged hepatocellular carcinoma and how newer treatments have impacted this patient population. Richard Kim, MD, service chief of Medical Gastrointestinal Oncology at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Orlando, Florida, discusses the current treatment landscape for patients...
targetedonc.com
Understanding the Current Era of Metastatic Melanoma
Marc S. Ernstoff, MD, discusses metastatic melanoma and how patients may be managed. Marc S. Ernstoff, MD, branch chief for the ImmunoOncology branch, Developmental Therapeutics Program, Division of Cancer Treatment and Diagnosis, at the National Cancer Institute, discusses metastatic melanoma and how patients may be managed. Once melanoma spreads, the...
targetedonc.com
Racial Disparities Flood the Esophageal Cancer Space
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Allan Pickens, MD, discussed research on racial disparities in surgery for esophageal cancer. While advancements in multimodal treatments have been made in the esophageal cancer space, improving patient outcomes, they have not benefited all races equally. For patients with esophageal cancer, major disparities exist...
Comments / 0