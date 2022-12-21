The earlier a cancer is detected, the better the patient’s prognosis. Melanoma typically develops first on an accessible part of the body—the skin—and appears on the outer layer of the skin before spreading horizontally as well as deeper into the skin. In short, the earliest signs of melanoma can be detected in the clinic. So early detection of melanoma is feasible, and primary care physicians and dermatologists have “been trying to do the holy grail of catching and diagnosing melanoma early without the tradeoff of doing too many unnecessary biopsy procedures,” said Dr. Veronica Rotemberg, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, at the 2022 MRA Scientific Retreat.

