ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrentham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
quincyquarry.com

The Day After Christmas … #santaclaus #northpole

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. … and not even a mouse has risked coming out to snack on Christmas cookie crumbs. Seriously, embrace the chaos. Do not become fixated...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Watertown News

Dog & Watertown Woman Being Reunited on Christmas

A Watertown woman will get a special delivery from the Holy Land on Christmas, not from Santa but from a Massachusetts-based charity. A dog named Koke was discovered by a Watertown woman on a recent trip to Israel, according to a report by WBZ Radio. The pooch was found with a litter of newborns on the side of the road.
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Wrentham teen delivers smiles as the Grinch

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWRENTHAM - Children of Wrentham beware, the Grinch may be lurking about your streets. She is 15-year-old Fiona Bailey. The teen calls "The Grinch" her comfort movie and has spent countless hours learning to become the menace of Whoville. "It all began when my mom saw a TikTok video of another teenage girl doing this, and sent it to my family group chat," said Bailey. Now you can find her stomping through backyards as a Grinch for hire. She may jump on a child's swing set or climb into a tree house. It's all part of the act. "Once I get the lay of the land, that's when I really start to put my personality into place," laughed Bailey. "Some kids do get so excited they want to hug me or high five me." Bailey's family drives her from house to house in a Jeep with a tinsel covered wheel in the back. Her family even helps her with communications during the act. "I put my AirPods in my ears and have it on my mom's phone. She will tell me when the kids are going to the backyard," smiled Bailey. 
WRENTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Christmas meals served to those in need on the North Shore

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers spent Christmas Day serving free meals to those in need at charity meal events across the North Shore that are aimed at making sure everyone can have a holiday meal this year. Community members in Beverly, Peabody, and Lynn were plating meals for those who...
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to Christmas Day chimney fire in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a chimney fire at a home in Duxbury on Christmas Day. Crews used ladders to reach the chimney from the outside. The bricks inside the chimney were charred by the flames. There is no word on the cause. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community

BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable

A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
WAYLAND, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
nbcboston.com

This Boston Couple Helped Decorate the White House for the Holidays: PICS

This holiday season, 77 Christmas trees adorn the White House, along with more than 80,000 holiday lights and a gingerbread White House that weighs well over 170 lbs. All that decoration takes a lot of people to put up, and among the 150-plus volunteers from across the country was a couple from Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Madoc

Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023

The popular brand has concluded arrangements to open two locations in Boston in 2023. The first one is scheduled to open by February 2023 and the second by March. The brand will employ 90 new personnel ahead of the Boston-area grand opening.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy