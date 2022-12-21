By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWRENTHAM - Children of Wrentham beware, the Grinch may be lurking about your streets. She is 15-year-old Fiona Bailey. The teen calls "The Grinch" her comfort movie and has spent countless hours learning to become the menace of Whoville. "It all began when my mom saw a TikTok video of another teenage girl doing this, and sent it to my family group chat," said Bailey. Now you can find her stomping through backyards as a Grinch for hire. She may jump on a child's swing set or climb into a tree house. It's all part of the act. "Once I get the lay of the land, that's when I really start to put my personality into place," laughed Bailey. "Some kids do get so excited they want to hug me or high five me." Bailey's family drives her from house to house in a Jeep with a tinsel covered wheel in the back. Her family even helps her with communications during the act. "I put my AirPods in my ears and have it on my mom's phone. She will tell me when the kids are going to the backyard," smiled Bailey.

WRENTHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO