quincyquarry.com
The Day After Christmas … #santaclaus #northpole
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. … and not even a mouse has risked coming out to snack on Christmas cookie crumbs. Seriously, embrace the chaos. Do not become fixated...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Watertown News
Dog & Watertown Woman Being Reunited on Christmas
A Watertown woman will get a special delivery from the Holy Land on Christmas, not from Santa but from a Massachusetts-based charity. A dog named Koke was discovered by a Watertown woman on a recent trip to Israel, according to a report by WBZ Radio. The pooch was found with a litter of newborns on the side of the road.
Wrentham teen delivers smiles as the Grinch
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWRENTHAM - Children of Wrentham beware, the Grinch may be lurking about your streets. She is 15-year-old Fiona Bailey. The teen calls "The Grinch" her comfort movie and has spent countless hours learning to become the menace of Whoville. "It all began when my mom saw a TikTok video of another teenage girl doing this, and sent it to my family group chat," said Bailey. Now you can find her stomping through backyards as a Grinch for hire. She may jump on a child's swing set or climb into a tree house. It's all part of the act. "Once I get the lay of the land, that's when I really start to put my personality into place," laughed Bailey. "Some kids do get so excited they want to hug me or high five me." Bailey's family drives her from house to house in a Jeep with a tinsel covered wheel in the back. Her family even helps her with communications during the act. "I put my AirPods in my ears and have it on my mom's phone. She will tell me when the kids are going to the backyard," smiled Bailey.
whdh.com
Christmas meals served to those in need on the North Shore
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Volunteers spent Christmas Day serving free meals to those in need at charity meal events across the North Shore that are aimed at making sure everyone can have a holiday meal this year. Community members in Beverly, Peabody, and Lynn were plating meals for those who...
Fire forces Lynnfield family out of their home on Christmas
A Lynnfield family was forced out of their home early Christmas morning after a fire spread throughout their home. According to the Lynnfield Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Summer Street home at 1:50 a.m. after smoke started pouring from the basement. After fire officials determined the fire had...
WCVB
'It sounded like a firehose'; burst pipe floods apartment, ruining Christmas dinner
LYNN, Mass. — One family's Christmas dinner was ruined after their third-floor apartment was flooded with water from a burst pipe. "It actually sounded like a firehose to me, it was that loud," said John Silver, who experienced the unfortunate leak inside Caggiano Plaza in Lynn. Maritza Martinez said...
whdh.com
Crews respond to Christmas Day chimney fire in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a chimney fire at a home in Duxbury on Christmas Day. Crews used ladders to reach the chimney from the outside. The bricks inside the chimney were charred by the flames. There is no word on the cause. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
WCVB
Menino family donates toys to hundreds of families in Boston community
BOSTON — The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino continues to carry out his legacy through his annual Christmas Eve tradition. For the 29th year, Menino's family teamed up with Catholic Charities Boston to donate toys, food and clothing to more than 300 families in the Bowdoin-Geneva community. Saturday's event marked the 29th annual toy delivery since Menino established the tradition in 1994.
nbcboston.com
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Quincy
Quincy might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Quincy.
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
GoLocalProv
“It’s About Tradition” - Why This RI Couple Bakes Hundreds of Ricotta Cookies Each Year
Rich Pezzillo and his husband Michael DeGrandpre made a lot of ricotta cookies this year — 628 to be exact. This week, Pezzillo shared a photo of the results of hours — and days of work in the couple’s kitchen in Warwick — and the response was enormous.
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
nbcboston.com
This Boston Couple Helped Decorate the White House for the Holidays: PICS
This holiday season, 77 Christmas trees adorn the White House, along with more than 80,000 holiday lights and a gingerbread White House that weighs well over 170 lbs. All that decoration takes a lot of people to put up, and among the 150-plus volunteers from across the country was a couple from Boston.
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023
The popular brand has concluded arrangements to open two locations in Boston in 2023. The first one is scheduled to open by February 2023 and the second by March. The brand will employ 90 new personnel ahead of the Boston-area grand opening.
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 4 Recent Winners, Including 1 $2,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Dec 23, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — Market Basket. Thu, Dec 22, 2022 — $1,000 — 100X THE MONEY — Sunrise Market...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County family turns Christmas Day tragedy into something positive in honor of their son
A Bristol County family is taking a tragedy and turning it into a positive while honoring their son taken far too soon. Brett Ploude was a 16-year-old Taunton High School sophomore when he lost his life in 2015. According to Brett’s father Rich, he lost his battle with depression on Christmas Day.
