ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Tiny Toad Photographed In Dollhouse Is Hilariously Perfect | The Dodo

Toby is a wild toad who was found living on this woman's porch. One day, she decided to start taking pictures of him in her dollhouse, and they're absolutely hilarious. Keep up with Toby and all of his little adventures on Instagram: https://thedo.do/tobytoad. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
pethelpful.com

Family Moves Dog's Bed to Make Room for the Tree and Hilarity Ensues

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Change can be difficult, even when it's positive--just ask this precious Dachshund! She had to learn about compromise when her family moved her bed to make room for the Christmas tree, though things didn't go exactly as planned. Luckily for us, the new setup was even cuter than expected!
BBC

'Hungry and thirsty' dog found tied to Derby park bench

A charity is appealing for information after a "very thirsty and hungry" dog was found tied to a park bench. The RSPCA said the adult female Akita was discovered with a rope tied around her neck in Shaftesbury Recreational Park, off Shaftesbury Street in Derby, on Tuesday morning. The charity...
pethelpful.com

Ragdoll Cat's Tiny 'Roar' Is Small but So Mighty

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Have you ever met someone who had a voice that just did not match their face at all? Well, that's the case with adorably grouchy looking Merlin who is a gorgeous Ragdoll cat that belongs to TikTok account holder @MerlinRagDoll.
pethelpful.com

Adopted Stray Cat's Instant Bond with Little Boy Is So Full of Love

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Some people just have a special touch when it comes to animals. Cats and dogs will flock to them, even if it’s not their pet. It just comes naturally to them. We’d even say they’re born with it.
pethelpful.com

Heartbroken Dog Loyally Waits by the Door for Mom Who Passed From Cancer

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Get your tissues ready because this video from TikTok user @hofmanfamily is as sad as it gets. We feel so bad for this family and what they're going through. It's the dog's reaction to the situation that is truly breaking our hearts.
pethelpful.com

Dogs Give Baby a 'Sleigh Ride' Through the House and It's Just Irresistible

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The following video posted by TikTok account @SarahKpilot are what the holidays are all about! Beautiful Christmas decorations? Check! Dogs wearing antlers and pulling a baby around the house? Check! An adorable baby laughing his head off at all of this? Check! This video is just beyond hilariously precious.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Sweet Greeting for Mail Carrier Is Too Cute to Resist

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A lot of dogs aren't too crazy about their mail carrier, no matter how many treats the mail carrier gives them. That's why we are on total team cat today after seeing this sweet feline all excited to see her neighborhood mailman.
pethelpful.com

Husky's Reaction to Reuniting With Her Best Friend Couldn't Be Better

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Some friendships are just meant to be, and we think Sky's friendship with her Husky bestie is one of those. They hadn't seen each other in three years--since Sky's buddy had to move--but their reactions were pure gold. It wasn't the response we were expecting, though!
pethelpful.com

Cat's Unexpected Reaction to Meeting Baby Is Total Cuteness Overload

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We all know that cats can be very independent animals. They rule the house and think only of themselves. So winning over their affection is no simple task. But sometimes, cats will surprise you and they'll instantly fall in love with a human.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retrievers' Reactions to Human Sister Coming Home Are the Best

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Coming home for the holidays certainly has its perks, but none of them make us smile as much as a warm welcome from the family pets. This young woman knows what we're talking about! After being away since August, she finally gets to greet her family's two Golden Retrievers--Gilly and Chappy--and it's just as sweet as you'd imagine.
BBC

Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption

A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy