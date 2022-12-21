ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Former FSU gives back to 30 children early Christmas presents

Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

Albany sailor serves aboard USS Nimitz

PACIFIC OCEAN — U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Brian Simmand from Albany is currently serving his country aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

LOST talks MIA: Albany, Dougherty County have no meetings scheduled to discuss extension of penny sales tax

ALBANY — With a unanimous vote last week, the Dougherty County Commission sent the local-option sales tax ball back into the court of Albany elected officials. Now the clock is ticking during the busy holiday period and a deadline of Dec. 30 for reaching an agreement on the division of the 1% sales tax looms. If the two sides don’t reach a deal before that time, collections of the tax that has helped provide property tax relief for all county residents for several decades will cease.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
MEIGS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
DOTHAN, AL

