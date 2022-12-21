Read full article on original website
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
WCTV
Former FSU gives back to 30 children early Christmas presents
Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022...
dukebasketballreport.com
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Another defensive back is moving on from the Seminoles.
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
diehardsport.com
Nation’s Top Transfer, Five-Star FSU Pledge Get Into It On Social Media
In a little back and forth between five-star WR Hykeem Williams and Travis Hunter, the one-time Jackson State DB (announced transfer to Colorado) says that Florida State (where Williams signed, already was trying to recruit him before he hit the transfer portal:
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
Shelters across South Georgia are helping the homeless tackle the cold front
Shelters across South Georgia are doing all that they can to help from extending their hours to paying for hotel rooms.
Albany sailor serves aboard USS Nimitz
PACIFIC OCEAN — U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Brian Simmand from Albany is currently serving his country aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.
LOST talks MIA: Albany, Dougherty County have no meetings scheduled to discuss extension of penny sales tax
ALBANY — With a unanimous vote last week, the Dougherty County Commission sent the local-option sales tax ball back into the court of Albany elected officials. Now the clock is ticking during the busy holiday period and a deadline of Dec. 30 for reaching an agreement on the division of the 1% sales tax looms. If the two sides don’t reach a deal before that time, collections of the tax that has helped provide property tax relief for all county residents for several decades will cease.
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie continues the Canopy of Lights for over 90 years
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Few would argue that the town of Moultrie has one of the prettiest downtowns in Georgia. But its beauty and charm go to a whole other level during the holiday season. The Canopy of Lights of a tradition here in Moultrie that dates back to 1930....
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
WALB 10
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
WCTV
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
Family of 4-year-old Georgia boy who died during fishing trip sets up GoFundMe to help with funeral
ALBANY, Ga. — The family of a 4-year-old boy who died after falling into a Georgia river during a fishing trip has started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his funeral. Family members told officials that Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham was fishing in the Flint River on Sunday, Dec. 11 at around 2:41 p.m., when he fell into the water.
Alabama woman killed in Tuesday morning crash with utility pole, tree
An Alabama teenager was killed Tuesday morning when the car in which she was a passenger struck a utility pole, then a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of a Dothan, Alabama, woman. Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was fatally injured when the...
