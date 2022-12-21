The New Moon in Capricorn is a time to boss up and make necessary changes in our lives. As we reflect upon the good old days before entering a new year, we can finally put the past behind us, cleansing our lives to ensure that we can completely lean into our best selves in 2023. Now we can implement our truest and realest visions and dreams without any hesitation. Jupiter lets us see our circumstances clearly, while Chiron, the wounded healer, gives us the strength to make the transition to being the boldest version of ourselves in the upcoming new year.

4 DAYS AGO