Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
Jeremy Banks declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Orange Bowl
Tennessee will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl without one of its top defensive players. Linebacker Jeremy Banks announced via social media on Saturday night that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play for the sixth-ranked Vols (10-2) when they face the seventh-ranked Tigers (11-2) on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (8 p.m., ESPN). Tennessee’s leading tackler in 2021, Banks was third on the team in tackles this season and had been a fixture on defense outside of his absence for the damaging loss to South Carolina last month, and he’s the fifth Tennessee player to announce their intentions to turn pro, joining wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman (who are opting out) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young (who are playing in the Orange Bowl).
‘He makes their offense go’ – Vols keying on Clemson playmaker during Orange Bowl prep
As Tennessee turns the focus of its Orange Bowl practices to game-planning for the matchup with Clemson, stopping the player who wears No. 1 for the Tigers will be at or near the top of the priorities for its defense. Even more than a week out from the clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Vols are keenly aware of the threat running back Will Shipley presents for a Clemson offense that will have a freshman first-time starter at quarterback. The sophomore, a former five-star prospect, was third in the ACC this season in both rushing and yards from scrimmage and presents an all-around threat to Tennessee’s defense.
On the NIL, the transfer portal and early signing periods, Dabo holds court in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney answers questions that are not directly related to the Xs and Os of football, chances are it's going to make news with various national pundits assuming their role as vocal critics. Those pundits had a lot to say about Dabo's recent comments at...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains why the Bulldogs did not sign a quarterback
Following an unsuccessful pursuit of five-star quarterback Arch Manning in the summer, the Georgia Bulldogs stood pat when it came to recruiting QBs in the 2023 cycle and appear likely to go without signing a high school quarterback for the first time since 2015. While not adding another quarterback to the roster is unusual, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart seemed comfortable with how the situation has played out.
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Deputies: Grenade launcher, fake police badges found in Upstate home
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown Greenville without power on Friday night. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs Your Help. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs...
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/unborn-child-dead-2-injured-in-greenwood-shooting/. Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting. GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood....
Tractor-trailer lands on top of car in Spartanburg crash, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A tractor-trailer landed on a car in a crash in Spartanburg, according to Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of John B. White Senior Boulevard, Reidville Road, and Blackstock Road. Littlejohn...
2 injured in Greenville shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
Woman arrested for bringing gun to Abbeville HS game
One person was arrested Friday after attempting to bring a gun to a basketball game at Abbeville High School on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department said.
Upstate restaurant owner dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.
One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
Woman found shot to death inside Greenwood apartment
A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning inside a Greenwood apartment.
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
