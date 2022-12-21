Tennessee will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl without one of its top defensive players. Linebacker Jeremy Banks announced via social media on Saturday night that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play for the sixth-ranked Vols (10-2) when they face the seventh-ranked Tigers (11-2) on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (8 p.m., ESPN). Tennessee’s leading tackler in 2021, Banks was third on the team in tackles this season and had been a fixture on defense outside of his absence for the damaging loss to South Carolina last month, and he’s the fifth Tennessee player to announce their intentions to turn pro, joining wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman (who are opting out) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young (who are playing in the Orange Bowl).

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO