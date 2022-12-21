ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Second half struggles lead to road loss for Wolves

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DGUb_0jq5NURx00

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Newberry College women’s basketball team (5-7, 1-2 South Atlantic Conference) dropped their Saturday afternoon nonconference game to D2SIDA’s ninth ranked team in the southeast region, the Augusta Jaguars, by a final score of 53-42.

The Wolves’ top scorers were junior guard Payton Cronen (Louisville, Ky.) and sophomore guard Tyla Paraha (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia) who each recorded nine points, four rebounds and an assist in Saturday’s action. Redshirt senior center Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant) recorded seven points, six rebounds, a block and a steal against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars got off to a 6-3 lead over the first four minutes of the game. The Wolves were able to keep the game close early in the first quarter by forcing three missed shots and a turnover from the Jaguars over that span. The struggles of the early game for the Wolves was the offense, as after Wiseley scored the Wolves’ second and third points from a layup, they would go almost five minutes without another basket. The team was more sound defensively, allowing only five points over that same time span. When redshirt senior center Tyla Stolberg (Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) scored the Wolves’ next basket, Newberry was down just four points and cut the lead to two points with just under three-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first quarter. Over the final three minutes of the first quarter, the Wolves held the Jaguars to 50% from the field for six points. Over that same span, Paraha recorded all five of the Wolves’ points. The Wolves entered the second quarter down just three points, 15-12.

The Wolves brought the game even after Wiseley sank a free throw just under 20 seconds into the second quarter and sophomore center April Rummery-Lamb (Darwin, NT, Australia) made a layup just over a minute later. With eight minutes to play, Cronen sank her first three-pointer of the game to give the Wolves an 18-15 lead. The Jaguars finally scored their first points of the second quarter on a layup with just over seven-and-a-half minutes to play in the half. Prior to the layup, the Wolves held the Jaguars to just one shot in the quarter and forced two turnovers. Just under two minutes later, the Jaguars reclaimed their lead off of a layup, but missed another two shots in that period to take a one-point, 19-18, lead. Over the final five-and-a-half minutes, both teams experienced offensive troubles and scored a combined nine points. Newberry’s four points over that span came equally from Stolberg’s two free throws and senior guard Holly Davies’ (Camberley, Surrey, England) jump shot with eight seconds left to play in the half. The Wolves missed eight field goal attempts following Augusta reclaiming the lead while forcing five missed field goals from the Jaguars. Still, the Wolves’ defense held strong and the teams entered the locker rooms with a one-possession game to start the second half with Augusta leading 24-22.

The offensive struggles continued for both teams in the third quarter as neither team scored until the Jaguars scored a jump shot after exactly two minutes had elapsed in the second half. It would take almost another two minutes and twenty seconds until another basket was scored, a driving layup from sophomore guard Ella Pearson (Sudbury, Suffolk, England), to bring the game back within two points. During that time span, the Jaguars missed five shots while the Wolves missed three. While the Jaguars’ offense appeared to be getting back on track, the same was not true for the Wolves. They did not score another basket after Pearson’s layup until Paraha scored a layup of her own with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter. The Jaguars’ lead sat at six points, 32-26, following Paraha’s basket. Augusta scored six of the final eight points in the third quarter. Paraha made the team’s only basket with under two minutes to play in the third quarter and the Wolves entered the final ten minutes down 10 points, 38-28.

The offensive struggles continued for both teams in the fourth quarter. Over the first three minutes, both teams missed three shots each and the Jaguars outscored the Wolves 5-3. With just under six minutes to play, senior guard Giulia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) scored her first point of the game by hitting the back half of a pair of free throws, cutting the lead to 11. Around the five minute mark in the final quarter, the Wolves and Jaguars did something they hadn’t done in a while, they traded baskets. However the Wolves’ was a three pointer from Davies to further cut the lead back to 10 points. With four minutes remaining in the game, the teams went on an even 4-4 run that saw both teams a perfect two-for-two from the floor. Following the even run, the Jaguars scored four consecutive points to swell the lead to 14 points. With 44 seconds to play, Cronen hit the game’s final shot, a three-point shot that shrank the lead to 11 points. Center Rummery-Lamb let a three-point attempt fly with 13 seconds remaining, but it did not go through the basket and the Wolves fell 53-42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
wfxg.com

City of Barnwell announces death of Councilmember Brad All

BARNWELL, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Barnwell has announced Councilmember Brad All has died. The announcement was made to the City Hall Offices Facebook page Saturday morning. Brad All represented District 5. City officials ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
BARNWELL, SC
WRDW-TV

High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic and causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A strong arctic cold front swept through the region this morning bringing some of the coldest air the region has seen since January 2014. FIRST ALERT THROUGH SUNDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. We watched temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds were sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds led to multiple power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

Newberry College celebrates fall 2022 graduates

NEWBERRY — On a festive stage flanked by poinsettias and Chrismon trees, Newberry College honored 77 graduates Friday, Dec. 9, in its fall commencement exercises. The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. in Wiles Chapel. The fall class included 75 undergraduate and two graduate degree candidates. They represented seven...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg man sentenced to 9 years on firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 32 year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Quinnton Jamar Henderson was indicted following a shooting incident at a residence in Cayce on December 22 after a...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF.com

Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police

Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police (Tampa Police Department) Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued …. Grandmother and toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police (Tampa Police Department) Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Power outages across the CSRA may affect holiday plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Widespread outages across the two-state left many without power Friday, including more than 100 homes along Evans To Locks Rd. in Columbia County. There, crews were clearing a tree that had fallen onto a fence near the railroad tracks. In west Augusta, homes were also without...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
cn2.com

Mother Says School Should Have Done More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
ROCK HILL, SC
WRDW-TV

2 arrested in slaying of man found dead near Monetta

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found last month. Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Cyrus, 22, was found Nov. 19 on Hi-land...
MONETTA, SC
wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

Celebrating La Virgen de Guadalupe

NEWBERRY — On December 11, the Hispanic community of Newberry came together to commemorate the apparition of La Virgen de Guadalupe. A celebration that has taken place each year since her first appearance in 1531. As an offering, many members of the community danced folkloric dances from different regions...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy