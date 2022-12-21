ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston News Break

12-22 Christianity and the Koran

Pastor Mateen Elass converted to Christianity in his early 20s with thePhoto byor from Carla Hinton. We ask that you read with an open mind and an open heart because to differentiate the Koran from the Holy Bible, we must first understand the Koran. To understand it, you could read the book "Understanding the Koran". We are going to dive right into this review on this book, by Mateen Elass.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
rejournals.com

Cooper Commercial sells Cheddar’s restaurant in Tennessee

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a free-standing Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cleveland, Tennessee. The build is shadow-anchored by Home Depot and surrounded by other complimentary retailers. The restaurant opened in August of 2022 on a 10-year absolute NNN lease. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue

On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve

Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox13memphis.com

Body with bag over its head found in freezer of Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA — A person of interest is in custody after police said they found a body in the freezer of a Philadelphia home. Police were called to the home early Friday morning after family members went to the property to do a wellness check on family who hadn’t been heard from in days, KYW-TV reported. The person who went inside found blood and called police.
PHILADELPHIA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE COUNCIL MEMBER GOES FROM DEFEATED TO SEATED…AND ABOVE

Former Crossville City councilman Rob Harrison has gone from defeated council member in the November city election to now Mayor pro tem. Harrison lost his bid for re-election to the Council in November to Mike Turner. Harrison was then voted back onto the Council to fill council member R.J. Crawford’s seat after Crawford was elected Mayor.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Crumbl Cookies Fined For Child Labor Violations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A cookie shop in Hixson is facing punishment from the U-S Department of Labor for child labor law violations. Crumbl Cookies is accused of letting minors as young as 14 work later than what is legally allowed and operate dangerous machinery according to the Wage and Hours division of the Department of Labor.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Mail theft reported across East Tennessee

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

