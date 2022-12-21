ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Santa Visits Hillcrest Medical Center NICU Babies

Santa made a special stop a Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa on Christmas. He posed with babies that are spending their first Christmas in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Babies healthy enough to be held were dressed for the occasion in Christmas onesies, blankets and Santa hats. Saint Nicholas also...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Tulsa Higher Education Consortium Helps Students Pursue Degrees

There are several options available to students when it comes to higher education in Tulsa. From community colleges to four-year universities, there is something for every learning option. On Tuesday, Dr. Laura Latta with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss how the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County

Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County. Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma. Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 Finds The Fun In 2022

Osage SkyNews 6 flies over important news all year, but not everything they shoot makes it on TV. SkyNews 6 Photographer Matt Rahn is giving a look back at all the fun and unique things they saw from the air in 2022.
news9.com

OHP: 60-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on OK-66 at the Verdigris River Bridge. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of the passengers, Connie Porter, 60, was...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Nationwide Flight Issues Cause Disruptions At Tulsa International Airport

Dozens of travelers were delayed at the Tulsa International Airport as the effects of the winter storm continued to play out. The issues in Tulsa mainly involved Southwest Airlines, with some flights cancelled, others delayed, and many bags ending up misdirected. The Collinsville Lady Cardinals basketball team, enroute to a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. This is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Offer Update On New Flock Safety Cameras

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the addition of the Flock Safety cameras in the city this year has been a game changer for solving crimes. According to Chief Franklin, the cameras haven't just helped them catch car thieves and recover stolen cars, they have also helped officers solve homicides and other violent crime cases in the city.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Running Pilot Program For Rainbow Trout Fishing

The City of Broken Arrow has brought fishing closer to home. Instead of having to travel to lakes out of town, Broken Arrow started a new pilot program on Dec. 16 at the Events Park pond to make fishing more accessible to people. Broken Arrow stocked the Events Park pond...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Chiefs Fans Convinced Bixby Bank Robber Is Popular Superfan

A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chiefs fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs fan. The superfan who other fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. He attends almost every game, but when he didn't make it...
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm

Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets

Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Organizations Help People Experiencing Homelessness During Extreme Cold

While some people might be able to bundle up in a warm home during freezing temperatures, the homeless community can sometimes be forgotten. Housing Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to building systems that work to eliminate homelessness in Tulsa. The team wanted to help those who needed shelter from the cold.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Expo Square Hosts 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Monday is move-in day, which means racers are getting mentally prepared to take to the track in hopes of becoming one of the few riding down victory lane. Frank Flud has been a part of micro races for over 20 years and said this one can be a career starter for all ages.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Volunteers Make Christmas Blankets, Quilts For Tulsa Boys Home

Volunteers at the nonprofit Project Linus wanted to provide some comfort to the kids at the Tulsa Boys Home this holiday season. They made 75 blankets and quilts by hand to make sure the boys got something personal for Christmas. "People that these boys don't even know are hand making...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa T-Shirt Company Still Selling Shirts To Support Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Biden and addressed Congress in his first known visit outside his country since Russia invaded in February. During his time at the Capitol, he thanked Americans for funding their war effort. "Your money is not charity. It's investment in the global security and...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy