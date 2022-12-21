Read full article on original website
Warmer but windy South Plains forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures will peak around seven to eight degrees above the December 27 average. Wind speeds will diminish this...
Stronger winds and warmer temperatures the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be slightly warmer accompanied by a stronger breeze from the southwest. Mild temperatures overnight cool down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A brief freeze for us in Lubbock with mostly clear skies and light winds. Winds will switch to the southwest and...
Milder weather to end the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
Lubbock feels effects of national travel issues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citing staffing shortages, equipment failure, and adverse weather conditions, airlines are gearing up for another punishing day of holiday travel after an already tumultuous period of delays and cancellations. More than 17,000 flights have been canceled since Wednesday, according to CNBC. While the effects of the...
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
Semi overturned on SE Loop 289, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to the 3600 block of Southeast Loop 289 for an overturned semi with a fluid leak. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue initially called for a hazmat team fearing the semi was leaking fuel, but it was quickly discovered it was milk leaking from the tanker.
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting. The City of Morton is under a boil water notice. Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city. The break occurred about a block from Main Street. Details...
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
Boil water notice for Morton as they fix water line break
Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Morton public water system #0400001 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
Red Raiders win Rodeo Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of the Texas Bowl pre-game highlights was the Rodeo Bowl Monday night at NRG Arena in Houston. Seven events between Texas Tech and Ole Miss for the Rodeo Bowl Championship. KCBD’s Pete Christy was there to watch The Brand win the Calf Branding with chalk...
Wolfforth Library going fine-free in new year
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth Library will be going fine-free with the start of 2023. Officials hope to encourage more people to make use of the city’s library, according to a release from Kimberley Brantley, the librarian. The following is the full statement from Brantley on...
