nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to GUNTHER vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 39
From Solomonster: Solomonster reacts to a report that Brock Lesnar will be wrestling GUNTHER at Wrestlemania 39, and who he thinks should take the Intercontinental title from GUNTHER before that match takes place. Plus, thoughts on John Cena returning for the final Smackdown of the year to tag with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn and the streak that Cena will be preserving when he steps into the ring.
WWE MSG house show results: Bray Wyatt returns to in-ring action
Here are results from Monday night's WWE house show in New York City.
nodq.com
Rumored match for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE has seemingly been confirmed
As previously noted, there is a rumor that Bray Wyatt could be involved in a “pitch black” match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. It was noted by Twitter account @WrestleOps that WWE’s official YouTube channel was running a Mountain Dew advertisement which hyped up a ‘pitch black match’ being sponsored by the brand at the Rumble. The video showed a WWE arena going black with text that said “When It’s The Pitch Black Match” followed by “Anything Can Happen.” WWE later published the video on social media which you can see below…
nodq.com
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “Merry Christmas” photo shoot for 2022
Patrick Moore Actually Andrade is injured he tore his pec during the trios match with the elite. Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers · December 26, 2022. Beum1234 You know, if he’s being paid, then he’s winning imo. Defending a company you do...
nodq.com
Photos: Mandy Rose poses for Christmas 2022 along with a message for fans
Even though she was released from WWE in December of 2022, Mandy Rose didn’t let that ruin the holiday season. Mandy shared photos from a Christmas-themed shoot on her social media accounts along with the following message…. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
nodq.com
Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers
During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers…. “There are dozens of wrestlers featured throughout Dynamite and Rampage every week, and throughout those hours, you see a lot of names, but there’s also dozens of names in AEW you’re not seeing every week and sometimes they are silent about it. Sometimes there’s a reason for that, somebody’s hurt, somebody’s working on a project, somebody’s being repackaged, or frankly, there’s just not enough slots in three hours. On other sports teams, you don’t really see it as much. It’s not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to blame the coach because he’s not playing. It’s not really common in the NBA for the backup point guard to blame the coach because he’s not getting minutes. I take it and I take it with a smile and I’ll keep taking it with a smile. It’s okay. I understand. Everybody wants to wrestle and everybody wants to do things and everybody is coming from a different perspective. So I don’t want to compare one person’s situation to another because it’s apples and oranges, but we have a lot of great wrestlers here and when they’re here and when we can get everybody involved, I love that.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
Solomonster reacts to AEW hiring the man thought to replace Kevin Dunn
CuckooBaba I really damaged you mentally Corky 🤣🤣. WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was "arrested" by police - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · December 25, 2022. Kurtis McLeod That's the thing. It's not odd. This is perfectly in character for Kurt Angle circa 2012, when he was questioning why he wasn't booked to win all three singles titles at the same time. Kurt Angle...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer agrees with comment about AEW fans being “annoying” and “like a cult”
During the Hall of Fame podcast, a listener sent in a comment about AEW fans being “annoying” and “like a cult” which led to the following response from Booker T…. “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all of them, I’m not going to say all of them, but a lot of them. Sometimes they’re just looking for it. It’s like being in a relationship, you know where you got one of those girlfriends that’s just looking through your phone all the time, just looking for something … making up excuses to have a fight, stuff like that, that’s the way AEW fans are. You could be talking about something totally irrelevant to AEW and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s talking about AEW, did he say Kenny Omega?’ It’s that kind of stuff, it’s like they’re paranoid. Relax, no one’s thinking about AEW that much enough to where we’re going to try to talk in code about it.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
nodq.com
Ricochet shares graphic photos from after his Miracle on 34th Street Fight
As seen during the December 23rd edition of WWE Smackdown, Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. It was previously reported that WWE officials checked on Ricochet after his head was split open but he was able to finish the match. In an update,...
nodq.com
Full match: Bobby Lashley vs. Elias “Miracle on 34th Street Fight” from 2018
From WWE: Eggnog and Christmas cookies all find their way into the mix when Elias and The All Mighty square off in a Street Fight on Christmas Eve: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
nodq.com
Baron Corbin comments on the changes made to WWE RAW under Triple H’s regime
During an appearance on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Baron Corbin commented on the changes made to WWE RAW under Triple H’s regime…. “The show has gotten new energy, new life, and for me being on Monday nights, I’m still adjusting and being on the new schedule, getting into the roster and digging into who we can work with and who we want to beat up and who has the most punchable face, besides me. It’s fun, it’s nice, we’re not rushing anything. That’s one thing I love about Triple H, he’s a firm believer in ‘it’s a marathon, not a race [sprint].’ He likes to slow play things, and he doesn’t just waste people. If you don’t have something that is a big-time play or move on television, he’s like, ‘then you don’t need to be out there because it’s not good to just be out there.’ You want to have a purpose every time you go on television.”
nodq.com
Solo Sikoa comments on the process of being called up to the WWE main roster
WWE star Solo Sikoa did an interview with NYPost.com and here are a few highlights…. His 2022: “It’s been a roller coaster. When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”
nodq.com
Kurt Angle names the wrestler that he thinks has the highest “wrestling IQ”
During his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed various topics and commented on who he thinks has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business…. “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)
nodq.com
Video: Bray Wyatt has his first official match since returning to WWE
During the December 26th 2022 WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, Bray Wyatt competed in his first WWE match since returning to the company. Wyatt, who worked as a babyface, picked up a win over Jinder Mahal. Here is a recap from PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson…. “Jinder Mahal cut...
nodq.com
Full match: WWE’s “All I Want for Christmas Battle Royal” from 2011
From WWE: Sheamus, The Usos, Jinder Mahal and more Superstars compete in an over-the-top-rope Battle Royal in which the winner gets to ask Santa Claus for a special Christmas wish: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
nodq.com
John Morrison on CM Punk’s All Out media scrum rant: “I don’t think it’s good business”
During an appearance on the Bootleg Universe podcast, former WWE star John Morrison commented on CM Punk’s rant from the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum…. “I don’t know exactly the extent of his injuries, but I think he tore something, like his upper triceps or something, which is very frustrating, especially when you get to beat his age. He’s basically my age. When you get hurt, it’s not like getting hurt in your 20s. It takes a lot longer, and it’s not necessarily the pain that’s upsetting. It’s the knowledge that, okay, if this is a fully torn triceps, that’s six months to a year before it’s functioning at close to 100%. If you come back earlier, you can re-injure it. So there are probably a lot of things that are going on in his head.
nodq.com
Kurt Angle comments on why he felt TNA/Impact Wrestling was “wasting money”
During his podcast, Kurt Angle talked about his run with TNA/Impact Wrestling during the Hulk Hogan era…. “I felt like the new guys coming in, these big stars came in, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and not that any of them I had a problem with, I didn’t have a problem with any of ’em, but I think they got together, especially Hogan and Bischoff, and decided that it was time to make the young guys. There were times where I wasn’t even booked on the show. I didn’t even have a pre-tape, or a promo, or any match. I was not even on the show, and when I did I was losing quite a bit. I didn’t mind putting younger guys over but I think TNA was wasting money by not giving me more wins.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
nodq.com
Details regarding Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett having a falling out
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, former WWE/WCW/TNA writer Vince Russo talked about his falling out with Jeff Jarrett…. “I was there when his wife, Jill, died, every step of the way, bro, every step of the way. I went back to TNA after I left just to help him because I knew Jill was dying. I was in Nashville when she died in the middle of the night. He called me. I rushed over there. It was very, very deep, and I never shared that kind of experience with any wrestler I ever worked with.”
nodq.com
Video: Top 10 worst WWE matches in history (2023)
The following video is my top 10 worst WWE matches of all time. In this video, I look at the absolute worst wrestling matches to ever occur inside a WWE ring from its inception to the current year. Feel free to discuss below whether you agree or disagree with the list.
