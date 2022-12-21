Read full article on original website
You can now get DaVinci Resolve from the App Store
On-the-go video editors can breathe a sigh of relief - DaVinci Resolve for iPad has finally hit the App Store. Announcing the release on Twitter (opens in new tab), Blackmagic Design, the developers behind the video editing software, said: “DaVinci Resolve for iPad now available! Get the same color correction and editing tools used on Hollywood films on iPad, plus Blackmagic Cloud multi user collaboration, AI based magic mask, voice isolation, dialogue leveler and more.”
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
iPlum VoIP review
IPlum is a VoIP service that ticks all the basics, and for a reasonable price. Make any out-of-plan calls or add on additional security, though, and you’ll have to pay extra. Take your pick from smartphone or tablet apps for on-the-go calls, but don’t expect support for a desktop client.
Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday broke some VMs, but there's a fix
Microsoft has released an emergency fix for its latest Patch Tuesday update, which stopped some users from creating new VMs in some Hyper-V hosts. The issue, which impacted users of Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2022, stemmed from th KB5021249 (opens in new tab) or KB5021237 (opens in new tab) updates installed on Windows Server or Azure Stack HCI hosts.
Google is overhauling its employee performance systems
A revised performance rating system for Google employees is set to see company workers more likely to achieve lower scores, and less likely to come out on top, according to a report by CNBC (opens in new tab), which details workers’ dissatisfaction with the revised Google Reviews and Development (GRAD) system.
What is a static IP?
Most internet users know that when they connect they go online, their ISP will assign a public IP address to their device. It’s important to understand that usually your ISP will assign you a dynamic IP address - in other words. it can change at any time. Of course this may not happen for a while and you probably won’t notice even if it does. You might even welcome it, as changing your IP address may make it harder for websites and bad actors to track your online activities.
How to set up your new iPhone 14
If you’ve been lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 for Christmas – whether it was a treat to yourself or gifted from someone else – then you’ll need to set it up before you can start making use of all its excellent features. In our...
Comcast Xfinity accounts are being attacked in 2FA bypass attacks
Someone found a way to bypass the two-factor authentication (2FA) security measure at Comcast Xfinity and compromise countless accounts, reports have claimed. Following the bypass, the attackers are able to use the compromised accounts to try and take over cryptocurrency exchange accounts and cloud storage services. On December 19 Xfinity...
Zerobot botnet expands to start exploiting Apache flaws
Zerobot, a botnet that infects various Internet of Things (IoT) devices and uses them for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, has been updated with new features and new infection mechanisms. A report (opens in new tab) from Microsoft's security team claims that the malware used to integrate IoT devices...
magicJack VoIP review
MagicJack is a bit of a curveball in the VoIP space: with an emphasis on personal use and the ability to “cut the cord” (the landline one, not the Internet one), it has the potential to free up some extra cash without costing too much in itself. Pros.
Nvidia RTX 4090 is yet another beast slayed in The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update at 8K
PC built by Stormforce Gaming (opens in new tab) Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K, 24 Cores / 32 Threads. CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i 240mm ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler. We've been getting tantalizingly close to the reality of playable 8K PC gaming thanks to powerful GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti (which I got to play Marvel's Spider-Man in native 8K, something I once thought impossible without massive graphical compromises).
Santa Tracker live: how to follow Santa with Norad or Google
Tracking Santa hour-by-hour as he crosses the globe giving presents. Happy (almost) Christmas! As we close out another year, it’s time for one of our favorite seasonal activities - the TechRadar Santa tracker! Using the two most popular trackers, NORAD and Google, we’ll be bringing you live updates as St Nick makes his way around the globe.
5 things you need to know before buying an 85-inch TV
An 85-inch TV is no joke. The upgrade to a screen this massive is not a simple one by any means – it requires serious investment and plenty of room. However, the investment in terms of both money and space is quite fulfilling when you consider the enhanced viewing experience that the best 85-inch TVs offer.
FBI gives ad blockers the seal of approval
As we enter the festive season, its peak trading time for online scammers - but luckily the FBI has waded in, recommending the use of ad blockers to keep safe. In recent public service announcement, the agency warned that fake ads can be put at the top of search results, indistinguishable from the results themselves, and can be very convincing when impersonating legitimate brands.
Is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 worth buying for creatives?
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 has now launched, and like other GeForce-branded GPUs, it’s aimed primarily at gamers. However, because of the raw power on offer, along with Nvidia’s Studio drivers that come with features and tweaks to improve performance with creative applications, this is a graphics card that may be of interest to professionals looking for the best graphics card for their needs.
Here’s everything that happens when you lose your 118-hour Forza Horizon 5 save
If there’s one moment that unifies us all as PC gamers, across all fandoms and arbitrary delineations, it’s the “oh hell, here we go” we say to ourselves when a game from our Steam library asks us to sign in to Xbox. Since the earliest days of Games For Windows Live, this login screen in its various forms has long signaled the stirring of dark forces. As soon as you begin entering your email address in one of these things, nearby crops shrivel and die, dairy spoils in the fridge, the local townspeople have trouble conceiving. Bibles catch fire.
The 7 best holiday VPN deals - starting at just $1.13 a month
Let's face it, you're probably still struggling to find the perfect Christmas present for that friend or family member. It could also be that some shiny new devices are already under the tree ready to be open. In either case, one of the best VPN services might be just the right last-minute gift.
Shoemaker Ecco leaks almost 60GB of customer data
Shoemaker Ecco has been operating a misconfigured database for more than a year, exposing a huge tranche of sensitive information to whoever knew where to look. This is according to a new report from Cybernews (opens in new tab), whose research team recently identified 50 Ecco indices exposed to the public. In total, the database has had more than 60GB of sensitive data that’s been available since June 2021.
Google Maps Cheat Sheet: The Most Useful Tricks You Need to Know
Using a navigation app like Google Maps is a must when you're traveling anywhere -- even if you're just traveling an hour away to a frequented location like work. Doing so may help you avoid long commute times, traffic hazards, wrecks, tolls and other potential obstacles preventing you from reaching your destination on time. If you're looking for extra tricks and tips to make Google Maps even more useful, we've compiled a list.
