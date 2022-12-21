Read full article on original website
12 Best Liveaboard Marinas South Carolina (Parking, Facilities, And Times)
A liveaboard marina provides a distinctive boat living experience, whether you’re retiring, downsizing, or simply giving it a try. South Carolina is home to a number of liveaboard marinas. All you have to do to enjoy an amazing experience is choose the best. South Carolina has more than 5,000...
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
Around the State
Farm Bureau Insurance agents and County Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina helped spread holiday cheer to those in their communities facing financial or medical hardships by donating more than $46,000 through Farm Bureau Cares. The program was started in 2015 with the support of the South Carolina Farm Bureau...
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy. Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand. “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have all heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830)
“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830). Legislator, banker, botanist. A native of Beaufort, Elliott graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale. As a member of the S.C. General Assembly, he was instrumental in the passage of the Free School Act and the act to create the Bank of the State of South Carolina. In 1812, he resigned from the S.C. Senate to become president of the bank—a position he held until his death. Although a respected legislator and banker, Elliott is best remembered for his activities as a botanist. He was the author of A Sketch of the Botany of South-Carolina and Georgia. He was an exacting and meticulous botanist with correspondents across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Stephen Elliott was a member of the American Philosophical Society and the Linnaean Society in Paris, France.
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
South Carolina was 3rd-fastest growing state in 2022, Census data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina was the third-fastest growing state in 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. South Carolina’s population grew 1.7% from 2021 to 2022, behind only Florida and Idaho, according to the data. On July 1, South Carolina’s population was estimated at 5,282,634, which is 89,368 more residents […]
JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: Carolina Pulled Pork
Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s 10th official entry comes from two states who both lay claim to the proper style of the iconic pulled pork sandwich. There are hundreds of ways to prepare a pulled pork sandwich and each of them are delicious.
SC senator blames agency director’s early resignation on ‘problematic’ commission
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If it weren’t for the seven-person commission that helps to run the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, the department would still have a director, one state senator says. Dr. Michelle Fry resigned from her position after only 14 months on Tuesday. Fry announced her...
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend. Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
New Bill Proposed Insurance To Cover Hearing Aids
A new bill has been presented that would require insurance company’s in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The legislation also includes replacements for hearing aids every three years. The proposed bill is backed by the fact that eyeglasses are covered by insurance because they are a necessity for...
Harbor River Bridge project wins award
As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
