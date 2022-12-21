ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

Around the State

Farm Bureau Insurance agents and County Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina helped spread holiday cheer to those in their communities facing financial or medical hardships by donating more than $46,000 through Farm Bureau Cares. The program was started in 2015 with the support of the South Carolina Farm Bureau...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830)

“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830). Legislator, banker, botanist. A native of Beaufort, Elliott graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale. As a member of the S.C. General Assembly, he was instrumental in the passage of the Free School Act and the act to create the Bank of the State of South Carolina. In 1812, he resigned from the S.C. Senate to become president of the bank—a position he held until his death. Although a respected legislator and banker, Elliott is best remembered for his activities as a botanist. He was the author of A Sketch of the Botany of South-Carolina and Georgia. He was an exacting and meticulous botanist with correspondents across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Stephen Elliott was a member of the American Philosophical Society and the Linnaean Society in Paris, France.
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
COLUMBIA, SC
Broad Street Hockey

JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: Carolina Pulled Pork

Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s 10th official entry comes from two states who both lay claim to the proper style of the iconic pulled pork sandwich. There are hundreds of ways to prepare a pulled pork sandwich and each of them are delicious.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend. Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

New Bill Proposed Insurance To Cover Hearing Aids

A new bill has been presented that would require insurance company’s in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The legislation also includes replacements for hearing aids every three years. The proposed bill is backed by the fact that eyeglasses are covered by insurance because they are a necessity for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
yourislandnews.com

Harbor River Bridge project wins award

As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
BEAUFORT, SC
WRDW-TV

State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy