Irondale, AL

Trussville council approves Velma’s alcohol license application, economic development incentive for new hotel

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the alcohol license application for Velma’s and the economic development incentive for a new Home2 Suites hotel during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. Tammy and Royce Butler were present during the council meeting to discuss the return of Trussville’s iconic Velma’s. “Our […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign

In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Margaret Council accepts resignation of police chief, holds heated discussion regarding interim chief

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor MARGARET – The Margaret City Council accepted a letter of resignation from Margaret Police Chief James Thompson during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Thompson had only officially been in the position since Nov. 1, but served as interim chief approximately four months prior to being appointed […]
MARGARET, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

City employees thanked for collapsed building cleanup

Photo: The City of Gadsden recognized Public Works and Building Department employees at the December 20 city council meeting. The employees were recognized for their service in clearing debris from the site of a collapsed building downtown at the corner of 12th Street and Forrest Avenue. “Thanks to the swift action of (these) employees, no one got hurt and the cleanup response was handled professionally,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “On behalf of our residents, I thank you for your assistance on the swift cleanup of our city.” (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger)
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville declared Trafficking Free Zone during council meeting

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council declared Trussville a Trafficking Free Zone during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the proclamation read by Councilmember Jaime Anderson, Trussville seeks to enhance public welfare, protect public safety, and promote human flourishing for all residents and visitors by declaring that […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville councilmember Wayne Tucker remembered for his service to the city

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council paid tribute to long-serving councilmember Wayne Tucker during its regular meeting Monday night, December 19. Tucker passed away Sunday morning after a long illness. “As many of you know, we lost Wayne yesterday morning,” Mayor Dave Thomas said. The Springville Police Department provided […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Water Works to Resume Shutoffs for Delinquent Accounts

Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced this week it will reactivate its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning February 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year as the utility worked through billing challenges. Throughout this year, customers were asked to continue making monthly payments of approximately their normal bill.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works to resume disconnections, says billing issues resolved

Starting Feb. 15, 2023 Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) will resume the shutoff of water services for customers with delinquent accounts according to a Wednesday press release. The release continued that shutoffs would resume due to the utility now being fully staffed and said that 99% of BWWB customers were now receiving timely bills since staff have stopped mass estimating bills.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Former Jefferson County Constable arrested on ethics and tax charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a former Jefferson County Constable Tuesday. Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville was arrested on two ethics charges and three tax charges. He was elected as Constable of Jefferson County 48th District in 2016. The first two counts of the indictment charge Barbee with […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Local gas and water companies raise awareness, offer tips, brace for demand

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mike Strength, General Manager of Trussville Gas and Water, said the utilities prepared for the demand that comes with several days of sub-freezing temperatures. Managing that demand is now the focus. “Leave faucets dripping, cover your pipes,” Strength said. “All those tips you’ve picked up over the years? It’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate

The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water

GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
GARDENDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

New Bessemer Rep. Tillman brings law, education experience to seat

Newly elected state Rep. Ontario Tillman, a Democrat who will represent House District 56, has been involved in politics for as long as he can remember. “My grandmother was a true grassroots activist,” Tillman said. “I was participating in all type of campaigns even before I understood what I was doing— passing out literature, working polls from 7 in the morning to 7 at night. She told me one of first babies to be on the picket line doing demonstrations, doing stuff like that.”
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

