FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
Trussville council approves Velma’s alcohol license application, economic development incentive for new hotel
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the alcohol license application for Velma’s and the economic development incentive for a new Home2 Suites hotel during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. Tammy and Royce Butler were present during the council meeting to discuss the return of Trussville’s iconic Velma’s. “Our […]
In 2023, a series of programs in Birmingham will commemorate 60 years since the city’s 1963 civil rights campaign
In 2023, the city of Birmingham will devote the year to commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1963 Birmingham civil rights movement. The year of tribute will be a collaboration with area churches, arts organizations, activists, businesses and nonprofits. The tributes will include a series of programs, events, workshops, and entertainment that will be open to the entire community. The theme for the year is “Forging Justice,” a nod to Birmingham’s industrial beginnings.
Margaret Council accepts resignation of police chief, holds heated discussion regarding interim chief
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor MARGARET – The Margaret City Council accepted a letter of resignation from Margaret Police Chief James Thompson during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Thompson had only officially been in the position since Nov. 1, but served as interim chief approximately four months prior to being appointed […]
gadsdenmessenger.com
City employees thanked for collapsed building cleanup
Photo: The City of Gadsden recognized Public Works and Building Department employees at the December 20 city council meeting. The employees were recognized for their service in clearing debris from the site of a collapsed building downtown at the corner of 12th Street and Forrest Avenue. “Thanks to the swift action of (these) employees, no one got hurt and the cleanup response was handled professionally,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “On behalf of our residents, I thank you for your assistance on the swift cleanup of our city.” (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger)
Trussville declared Trafficking Free Zone during council meeting
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council declared Trussville a Trafficking Free Zone during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the proclamation read by Councilmember Jaime Anderson, Trussville seeks to enhance public welfare, protect public safety, and promote human flourishing for all residents and visitors by declaring that […]
Springville councilmember Wayne Tucker remembered for his service to the city
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council paid tribute to long-serving councilmember Wayne Tucker during its regular meeting Monday night, December 19. Tucker passed away Sunday morning after a long illness. “As many of you know, we lost Wayne yesterday morning,” Mayor Dave Thomas said. The Springville Police Department provided […]
wbrc.com
On Your Side Investigation: A look at raises given to some of B’ham mayor’s staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin campaigned on transparent government and reducing unnecessary spending. In his second term, we wanted to see if he’s still making good on those promises; specifically surrounding staff salaries. In 2017, Woodfin went toe-to-toe with then-Mayor William Bell, calling out his top-heavy...
wbrc.com
Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community. In 2020, the...
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Water Works to Resume Shutoffs for Delinquent Accounts
Birmingham Water Works (BWW) announced this week it will reactivate its shutoff policy for delinquent accounts beginning February 15, 2023. The collections process was paused in January of this year as the utility worked through billing challenges. Throughout this year, customers were asked to continue making monthly payments of approximately their normal bill.
Birmingham Water Works to resume disconnections, says billing issues resolved
Starting Feb. 15, 2023 Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) will resume the shutoff of water services for customers with delinquent accounts according to a Wednesday press release. The release continued that shutoffs would resume due to the utility now being fully staffed and said that 99% of BWWB customers were now receiving timely bills since staff have stopped mass estimating bills.
Former Jefferson County Constable arrested on ethics and tax charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a former Jefferson County Constable Tuesday. Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville was arrested on two ethics charges and three tax charges. He was elected as Constable of Jefferson County 48th District in 2016. The first two counts of the indictment charge Barbee with […]
Some Alabama Salvation Army locations report decline in donations for Red Kettle Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Salvation Army locations in Alabama are seeing significant drops in donations for their Red Kettle campaign this year, while others are bucking the trend. Many locations are choosing not to have bellringers out these final two days of the drive because of the cold. “I cannot put bellringers out. It’s […]
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
Local gas and water companies raise awareness, offer tips, brace for demand
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mike Strength, General Manager of Trussville Gas and Water, said the utilities prepared for the demand that comes with several days of sub-freezing temperatures. Managing that demand is now the focus. “Leave faucets dripping, cover your pipes,” Strength said. “All those tips you’ve picked up over the years? It’s […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now working to train deputies on new gun laws as the permitless carry law goes into effect on January 1. The law means you will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed gun in the state. Now, local law enforcement has to change some ways they try and tackle gun crime.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Homewood Piggly Wiggly to relocate
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
wvtm13.com
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year. Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama...
alreporter.com
New Bessemer Rep. Tillman brings law, education experience to seat
Newly elected state Rep. Ontario Tillman, a Democrat who will represent House District 56, has been involved in politics for as long as he can remember. “My grandmother was a true grassroots activist,” Tillman said. “I was participating in all type of campaigns even before I understood what I was doing— passing out literature, working polls from 7 in the morning to 7 at night. She told me one of first babies to be on the picket line doing demonstrations, doing stuff like that.”
