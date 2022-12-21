Photo: The City of Gadsden recognized Public Works and Building Department employees at the December 20 city council meeting. The employees were recognized for their service in clearing debris from the site of a collapsed building downtown at the corner of 12th Street and Forrest Avenue. “Thanks to the swift action of (these) employees, no one got hurt and the cleanup response was handled professionally,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “On behalf of our residents, I thank you for your assistance on the swift cleanup of our city.” (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger)

GADSDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO