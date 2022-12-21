Read full article on original website
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
One killed, another injured in Blount County two-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cleveland man on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 6:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Mark W. Green, 64, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford F-150 that he was driving collided head-on with a 2007 Ford […]
Blount County head-on collision kills 1, injures another; neither wore seatbelts, troopers say
One man died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two pick-up trucks Wednesday evening in Blount County, according to Alabama state troopers. The wreck happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Alabama 75 near the 27 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Oneonta. Mark W. Green, 64,...
Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of sleeping 12-year-old in drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were arrested for the murder of a sleeping 12-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, of Birmingham, […]
Hanceville man dies in interstate crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville was involved in a single vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at mile marker 283 near Warrior on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:07 p.m. Varner was the sole occupant of the Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He died from his injuries shortly after the collision at UAB Hospital. No additional information is available at this time while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigates.
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
Crash closes Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police in Trussville closed Deerfoot Parkway due to a crash. “We are currently working a traffic accident in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway,” TPD said via social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will open the road as soon as possible.” This […]
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old
A suspect has been taken into custody in the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham. A’Marion De’Avion Yancey, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. Jefferson County Jail records indicate Duke was killed during a robbery. The victim’s...
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken into custody Friday in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. Thomas Terry Johnson, Jr., 49, was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spent the last year working the case. Joseph Todd Jowers...
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family of four in Bibb County literally lost everything they had two days before Christmas. A fire quickly spread through their home and they barely got out alive. It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning. Everyone was sound asleep when a mattress caught on fire from a space heater that was too close, according to Brent volunteer firefighters.
JeffCo sheriff’s deputy responding to 12-year-old shot injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy headed to the scene of a drive-by shooting was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. It happened at Roebuck parkway and Huffman road shortly after 2a.m. The Deputy was responding to a call of an 12-year-old girl shot and...
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
