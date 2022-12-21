ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville man dies in interstate crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville was involved in a single vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at mile marker 283 near Warrior on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:07 p.m. Varner was the sole occupant of the Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He died from his injuries shortly after the collision at UAB Hospital. No additional information is available at this time while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigates.
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Crash closes Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police in Trussville closed Deerfoot Parkway due to a crash. “We are currently working a traffic accident in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway,” TPD said via social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will open the road as soon as possible.” This […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken into custody Friday in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. Thomas Terry Johnson, Jr., 49, was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spent the last year working the case. Joseph Todd Jowers...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed following family argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family of four in Bibb County literally lost everything they had two days before Christmas. A fire quickly spread through their home and they barely got out alive. It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning. Everyone was sound asleep when a mattress caught on fire from a space heater that was too close, according to Brent volunteer firefighters.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder

Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
