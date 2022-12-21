BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville was involved in a single vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at mile marker 283 near Warrior on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:07 p.m. Varner was the sole occupant of the Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. He died from his injuries shortly after the collision at UAB Hospital. No additional information is available at this time while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigates.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO