Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Guy Promises Just To Foster This Rescue Dog | The Dodo
Guy falls head over heels for his foster dog — and his wife is planning the sweetest surprise. Keep up with Mary on Instagram: https://thedo.do/marythemalinois. Check out Foxy and the Hounds amazing rescue work on their website: https://thedo.do/foxyandthehoundsorg, Instagram: https://thedo.do/foxyandthehoundsig, and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Foxyandthehounds. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
Clayton News Daily
Couple Rescues Terrified Dog And Cries As She Learns To Love | The Dodo Running Back To The Rescue
Couple rescues terrified dog — watch them break down in tears when she learns to trust them ❤️. Keep up with Brady and Alex’s incredible rescue adventures on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira & https://thedo.do/alexblumberg, and TikTok: thedo.do/bradyoliveiratiktok & https://thedo.do/Alexblumberg. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba & https://thedo.do/K9AdvocatesManitoba, Resqus Foundation: https://thedo.do/resqusfoundation, and Pet Los Cabos: https://thedo.do/petloscabos.
Clayton News Daily
Guy Brings Christmas Gifts To The Shelter | The Dodo
This is how you surprise shelter animals with holiday presents — wait for the cats' reaction!. Special thanks to @NYCACC! Follow along on Instagram: https://thedo.do/nycacc & Twitter: https://thedo.do/NYCACC. Follow Parham on Instagram: https://thedo.do/parhamthedodo. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
19 Times People Tried To Get Cute And Were Absolutely Roasted For It, Like, To A Crisp
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Kate Middleton Is Festive In Green Coat & Matching Hat For First Royal Christmas Without The Queen: Pics
Per usual, the Princess of Wales was merry, bright and fashion-forward at the traditional Royal Christmas celebration.
WLNS
Beyond Santa Claus: Exploring Christmas traditions from around the world
While December 25th is the big day here in the States, the billions of people celebrating around the world hold many different traditions and rituals.
Clayton News Daily
Ellen Degeneres Delivers Tearful Holiday Message in Honor of tWitch Boss
Ellen Degeneres is honoring the late Stephen tWitch Boss following his death just before the holidays. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, shared a tear-jerking video on her Instagram page on Friday, admitting that the past few days have been hard for her and everyone who knew her former colleague, tWitch.
Clayton News Daily
Mariska Hargitay Shares Magical Photo From Disney World With Husband Peter Hermann and Kids
It looks like Mariska Hargitay's time at the most magical place on Earth is coming to an end. The actress has been sharing small glimpses of their vacation on Instagram over the last several days, with one post revealing that she'd been invited to host the park's Candlelight Processional, a festive event that runs through Dec. 30.
Clayton News Daily
New Disney CEO Has Encouraging Message for Mouse House Fans
Changing the top position at Walt Disney Company is quite a big deal. The chief executive officer position at the company is one that only a little over a handful of people have ever had. The first CEO of Disney was of course a Disney, but it wasn’t Walt it...
Clayton News Daily
'Chicago PD' Actor is Unrecognizable With New Platinum Hair
Benjamin Levy Aguilar is giving fans a treat for the holidays with his newest look!. The Chicago PD actor, 29, is trading in his short brown hair for a buzzed platinum-blonde look. He took to his Instagram on Friday evening to share his almost unrecognizable new look. The first photo...
Clayton News Daily
Pelé's daughter shares moving photo with her father in hospital
The daughter of Brazilian football legend Pelé took to Instagram late Friday to post a moving tribute and picture of her father at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo. "We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together," wrote Kely Nascimento.
Women Are Sharing The Instant "Green Flags" They Look For In People They Date, And Y'all Should Be Taking Notes
"They were super excited to introduce me to their friends, and their friends were the best kind of people."
Clayton News Daily
Who Is the Killer in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?' 'Knives Out 2' Spoilers and Ending Explained
Who is the killer in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? We have the answer, but first and foremost, be warned of Glass Onion spoilers ahead! The whole point of a whodunit is the surprise and figuring out the mystery, so proceed with extreme caution—unless, of course, you've already watched the Netflix hit. Now, without further adieu: Who is the killer in Knives Out 2?
Clayton News Daily
10 moments in 2022 straight out of a sci-fi movie
From a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator plowing into an asteroid (deliberately) to a helicopter trying to catch a rocket plummeting back to Earth, 2022 offered surreal moments in space that could have been ripped from the pages of a science fiction movie script. Among the memorable events were...
Comments / 0