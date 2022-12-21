Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals' J.J. Watt announces retirement: 'It’s been an absolute honor'
Five-time All-Pro J.J. Watt announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons on Tuesday. The defensive end posted a photo of himself with his wife, Kealia, and their infant son, Koa, to social media with the following statement:. "Koa's first ever NFL game. "My last ever NFL home game. "My heart...
Clayton News Daily
Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett; Falcons Bullet Dodged?
The day was Jan. 7, 2021, and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank was set to interview another candidate for the team's vacant head coach position. Up next on the docket: then-Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Frequently praised by Packers coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Hackett was...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers Interested in CB Josh Norman in Wake of Jaycee Horn Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Carolina will make a determination on Horn’s status for the rest of the season...
Clayton News Daily
Broncos Next Coach Odds: Dan Quinn vaults ahead of Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos' search for Nathaniel Hackett's replacement promises to be one of the most intriguing during this NFL coaching cycle. Hackett lasted less than a year in the Mile High City, winding up as the less expensive scapegoat for the Broncos' 4-11 record to date. Whoever replaces him will be tasked with revitalizing an offense that is last in the league in points scored this season.
Clayton News Daily
Jets’ QB Mike White Cleared, Will Start in Week 17, per Report
Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday against Seattle, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported. White hurt his ribs in a game against the Bills two weeks ago, an injury that forced him to miss the past two games against Detroit and Jacksonville. New York lost both those games to fall out of playoff positioning, but the Jets still face a relatively simple path to the postseason if they win their two remaining games.
Clayton News Daily
Chargers qualify for postseason with victory over Colts
Justin Herbert passed for 235 yards and Austin Ekeler ran for two touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a 20-3 win against the host Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. With their third straight victory, the Chargers (9-6) qualified for the postseason for the first...
Clayton News Daily
Ravens in wait-and-see mode with QB Lamar Jackson
If Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows how close quarterback Lamar Jackson is to returning from a knee injury, he's not letting on. Harbaugh told reporters on Monday it isn't clear whether Jackson will resume practicing this week in advance of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8). "We'll just...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Free Agency Rumor: Sign Titans QB Ryan Tannehill This Offseason?
With the Atlanta Falcons officially eliminated from playoff contention, focus shifts to the offseason and moves the team could make to improve for next season. The biggest question mark for the Falcons lies at the quarterback position. Will the team stick with third-round rookie Desmond Ridder or could the team find another option?
Clayton News Daily
Brady Not Contemplating Retirement, Will Take Time on Decision
Tom Brady made waves at the end of the 2022 NFL season when he announced his retirement, only to reverse course and reveal that he was returning to the Buccaneers for another year. Now with that year almost at an end, the football world is anxiously awaiting to see what the seven-time Super Bowl champion will decide to do this upcoming offseason.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons 'What If?': Turning Points in Atlanta's Playoff-Less Season
The Atlanta Falcons' 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens marked the team's sixth loss in its last seven games ... and also ended all postseason hopes. A once-promising season that included leading the NFC South at the halfway point spiraled out of control down the stretch, resulting in Atlanta's fifth consecutive playoff-less season.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Rob Gronkowski Could Return to NFL in 2023
The story of one of football's greatest tight ends may not be finished yet. Longtime Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski could potentially return to the NFL in 2023, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Gronkowski, 33, retired from the NFL after catching 55...
Clayton News Daily
Skidding Atlanta Falcons fall out of playoff contention with another close loss
The Falcons’ season has two games left, but in reality, it ended on Saturday when Atlanta was eliminated from playoff contention by losing another close game because its offense couldn’t complement a defense that gave it numerous chances to win. “It’s the same thing, just a different game,”...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
Clayton News Daily
Ryan Day Talks Georgia's Defensive Depth Being a Factor
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Monday ahead of his team's matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl in the semifinal round of the college football playoff. Kirby Smart and his team currently remain as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes for this weekend's game.
Comments / 0