Jets quarterback Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start on Sunday against Seattle, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported. White hurt his ribs in a game against the Bills two weeks ago, an injury that forced him to miss the past two games against Detroit and Jacksonville. New York lost both those games to fall out of playoff positioning, but the Jets still face a relatively simple path to the postseason if they win their two remaining games.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO