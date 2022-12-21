This February Winona’s new community theatre, Sugarloaf Theatre, in collaboration with Bluffview Montessori School, will be putting on a production of “The Rainbow Fish.” This wonderful under-the-sea adventure was adapted by Austin Zumbro from the fantastic children’s book written and illustrated by Marcus Pfister. The show will be directed by Sugarloaf Theatre’s own executive director, Seamus Schwaba.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO