winonapost.com
Folk duo The Sudden Lovelies in Wabasha Jan. 7
The Minneapolis-based duo The Sudden Lovelies are bringing their acoustic guitar-driven sound with harmonies to Wabasha’s WideSpot on Saturday, January 7, for an evening of original songs. The duo has toured the country, performing shows from large concert stages to intimate house concerts, consistently thrilling audiences. WideSpot, the premiere...
winonapost.com
FRFF to feature reviewer favorite ‘The Balcony Movie’
Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) has completed its film selection for the 2023 festival. The festival will once again include a diverse selection of documentary films. Among the first feature-length films to be accepted is “The Balcony Movie,” directed by Paweł Łoziński. Set in Poland...
winonapost.com
Open auditions for Sugarloaf Theatre's ‘The Rainbow Fish’
This February Winona’s new community theatre, Sugarloaf Theatre, in collaboration with Bluffview Montessori School, will be putting on a production of “The Rainbow Fish.” This wonderful under-the-sea adventure was adapted by Austin Zumbro from the fantastic children’s book written and illustrated by Marcus Pfister. The show will be directed by Sugarloaf Theatre’s own executive director, Seamus Schwaba.
