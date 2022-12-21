Read full article on original website
A Mom Only Allows Her Kids To Open One Present An Hour On Christmas
When I was a kid, my siblings and I would run downstairs, stand in awe at the presents surrounding the tree, and promptly lost our minds as we opened one after the other. The pure euphoria that came over us on Christmas morning is still unmatched to this day. What...
It's Hard Being The Only One In The Family With Kids During The Holidays
We’ve just finished our holiday dinner, and the adults are ready to unwind. It’s time to pour another drink, settle in, and socialize. It’s the time of the evening filled with belly laughs, table gambling games, and an unexpectedly wonderful couch conversation. But while everyone else is winding down, I am furiously cleaning, breaking up arguments, and wrestling coats on little bodies to ensure a timely arrival home for our bloodbath of a bedtime routine. Because I have four little kids, and my siblings have none. And with no cousins or other family members with young kids, I bring all the chaos: the tantrums, the messes, and the bedtime constraints. And sometimes, it stresses me out.
A Surrogate Is Wondering If She's Wrong For Not Letting Mom Feel Her Stomach
No one likes to be touched without their consent. This is body autonomy 101. It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or a pregnant person — no one should ever be touched without their permission. So when one women took to Reddit to ask users in the “Am I The A—hole” (AITA) subreddit if she was in the wrong for not allowing the mom to touch her pregnant belly, people ran to her defense.
I Learned About My Married Daughter's Boyfriend Over Christmas Dinner
Welcome to Ask A MWLTF (yes, that’s Mother Who Likes to F*ck), a new, monthly anonymous advice column from Scary Mommy. Here we’ll dissect all your burning questions about motherhood, sex, romance, intimacy, and friendship, with the help of our columnist, Penelope, a writer and mental health practitioner in training. She’ll dish out her most sound advice for parents on the delicate dance of raising kids without sacrificing other important relationships. Submit questions here, and keep an eye on our Instagram stories for ways to ask questions, too.
There's A New Show Coming Out That Judges Parenting Styles
If you’re like me, you prejudged this show concept and thought, “absolutely not.” Parents are tired of being criticized for how they parent, so the last thing we need is a show to glamorize it. However, I ate a big slice of humble pie when I watched the series trailer, revealing it actually might be amazingly insightful.
Pele's family gather at his hospital bedside for Christmas
Family members spent Christmas morning on Sunday with Pele at the Sao Paulo hospital where the legendary footballer is battling worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter. Shortly after midnight, at the start of Christmas Day, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of the footballer's wife, Marcia Aoki, and other family members gathered at the Albert Einstein Hospital where he is being treated.
Sneaky Signs Your Kid Craves Some Connection (& How Not To Blow It)
Little kids hop right in your lap when they want you. Big kids, including teens and tweens, are more awkward. They often seem angry — and yet, at a moment's notice, might really crave your attention. Since they're famously bad at verbalizing their confusing feelings, it's up to you to try and read the signs that your kid is craving some connection.
Rebel Wilson Talks About The Challenges Of Being The Mom Who Wants To ‘Do All The Things’
Rebel Wilson has had a big 2022. She came out with her partner Ramona Agruma on June 9 during Pride Month. She announced that she had welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate on Nov. 7. The Pitch Perfect actor reflected on her year of milestones during a chat with Maria Shriver and how motherhood has completely rocked her world.
Now, Why Did I Think Baking With Kids Would Be Fun?
I have so many wonderful memories watching my mother bake while I was a child: licking cake batter off the mixer paddles, scraping chocolate icing out of the bottom of the bowl, paying close attention as she smoothed the egg whites out over my grandmother’s cinnamon bars and rolled wedding cookies between her hands. And when I had a child, I knew that I too wanted to make wonderful memories in the kitchen.
Celebrity Parents Are In The Holiday Spirit, Too
Happy Holidays, from all the celebrity parents you follow on social media! Like us, they too are sharing photos of their little ones at various festivities — whether it’s meeting Santa or lighting the menorah. December can be a difficult month for many as the excitement and stressors...
Chrismukkah Is Double The Work, But Also Double The Fun
“Can we make Christmas cookies?” my son asked me. “Of course,” I responded. “And latkes?” he asked. Because that’s how I roll during the holidays: with a Christmas cookie in one hand and a latke in another. I grew up with parents of different religious backgrounds...
I Love '90s Movies, But I Never Want My Child To Watch My Girl
I've always been a big movie buff. Whether it was going to see something new playing in the theaters or watching an old favorite for the thousandth time from the comfort of the couch, I've loved immersing myself in fantastical, fictional worlds. And as a kid growing up in the '90s, there was a vast array of high-quality content to explore within the wonderful world of cinema. Yet while I have many, many favorites from that era, there is one '90s kids' movie that left me emotionally scarred. I'm referring to the classic children's movie My Girl, which came out back in 1991.
Andy Cohen Is Passing This Hanukkah Tradition From His Parents To His Kids
Andy Cohen started off the first night of Hanukkah on an extra bright note. The Bravo personality shared a photo celebrating the Festival of Lights as he and his daughter, Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son, Benjamin Allen, 3 1/2, lighting the first candle of their family’s menorah. "🕎...
This Dog Is The Most Helpful Big Sister To Her Human Newborn Twin Sisters
For many people, dogs are as big a part of the family as any human member. This is exactly how Josh and Kelly Rheaume felt, whose dog Lucy is more like a helpful big sister to their newborn twin girls Lily and Lennon. The 7-year-old dog has gone viral on...
Actually, I Love Being A Christmas Baby
Let me tell you something that happens to me regularly: I hand over my driver’s license to somebody — maybe the receptionist at a new doctor’s office, or the clerk at the liquor store (though that doesn’t happen as often as it used to, I’m sorry to say). They look at the birth date, do a double-take, and apologize. Because my birthday is Christmas Eve, and everybody assumes I got a raw deal.
What Happened When My Teen Deleted TikTok From His Phone
I noticed something different with my son this past spring. I stopped getting late work notices from school — something he’s always struggled with. Then, as soon as he got home, he was outside until I called him in for dinner. He started talking about a garden and...
From The Confessional: ‘I Only Go To The Parties I Know The Hot Dad Will Be Attending’
When you see that holiday party invite pop up in your inbox, do you feel excited? Annoyed? Or just curious about whether The Hot Dad’s going to be there? Whether you’re looking forward to getting dressed up and leaving the kids with a babysitter, or dreading everything except the snacks, you’ll probably find some of your people in this week’s confessional roundup: holiday party edition. Cheers!
