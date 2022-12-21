We’ve just finished our holiday dinner, and the adults are ready to unwind. It’s time to pour another drink, settle in, and socialize. It’s the time of the evening filled with belly laughs, table gambling games, and an unexpectedly wonderful couch conversation. But while everyone else is winding down, I am furiously cleaning, breaking up arguments, and wrestling coats on little bodies to ensure a timely arrival home for our bloodbath of a bedtime routine. Because I have four little kids, and my siblings have none. And with no cousins or other family members with young kids, I bring all the chaos: the tantrums, the messes, and the bedtime constraints. And sometimes, it stresses me out.

10 DAYS AGO