Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say.
‘Fireball in the sky’: 15 killed after fuel tanker explodes in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — At least 15 people were killed and another 300 were injured after a fuel tanker exploded in South Africa on Saturday, authorities said. According to officials, the tanker became lodged under a low bridge in the town of Boksburg, the BBC reported. Sparks flew from the tanker,...
Aid agencies suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans women
Foreign aid groups have suspended operations in Afghanistan after a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at international and local non-governmental organisations.Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Care said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces.The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women were not correctly wearing the Islamic headscarf.“We have complied with all cultural norms and we simply can’t work without our dedicated female staff, who are essential for us to access women who are in desperate...
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
Citrus County Chronicle
Afghanistan
3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women. Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.
Sports unraveled, collided with politics, racism in 2022
The unspoken deal between sports fans and their favorite teams and players has been, in theory: Sure, there are billions of dollars being thrown around, but at the core, sports are supposed to be fun and games, a never-ending menu of two- or three-hour escapes into a land of winners and losers where nobody really […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
Citrus County Chronicle
Truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa; 8 killed
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday, officials said. The top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ukraine Russia Christmas
Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded. Russian shells have killed at least 10 people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted photos of the wreckage, showing cars on fire, bodies on the street and building windows blown out. Russian forces abandoned Kherson last month. Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire, missiles, shelling and drone attacks since early October, much of it targeting the energy infrastructure in a bid to cut electricity and heating services as the freezing winter advances. The shelling has been especially intense in Kherson since Ukraine’s army reclaimed the city in November.
Citrus County Chronicle
A Christmas season without its traditional glow in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Just a year ago, Sophia Square in Kyiv was all about the big Christmas tree and thousands of lights spreading over the plaza. These final days of 2022, in the middle of a war that has ravaged the country for 10 months, a more modest tree stands there, its blue and yellow lights barely breaking the gloom of the square that is otherwise dark apart from the headlights of cars.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
PARIS (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up...
Citrus County Chronicle
Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted...
Citrus County Chronicle
22 dead in fire at illegal shelter in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Killer dubbed 'The Serpent' arrives in France from Nepal
PARIS (AP) — Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected in the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris as a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison. It was the latest twist in a dramatic life...
Citrus County Chronicle
Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Juan Guaidó has been the face of Venezuelans' efforts to restore their democracy since he took to the streets to challenge the rule of President Nicolás Maduro in early 2019. But the 39-year-old former head of the country's legislature, the National Assembly, is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians hailed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wartime visit to the United States as a success, while Russian officials said Thursday that it only fueled the conflict. The U.S. has announced a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including supplies of the Patriot air defense systems, the...
Comments / 0