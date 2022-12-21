Read full article on original website
WITN
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Donate Christmas trees to aid Emerald Isle oceanfront dunes
EMERALD ISLE — The Bogue Banks Chapter of the Surfrider Association is collecting Christmas trees to be used to help build dunes along the ocean beach in Emerald Isle. Those who wish to help should drop clean, live trees off at the corner of Islander Drive and Highway 58 between Monday, Dec. 26 and ed Friday, Feb. 3.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Resident Joan Smith Celebrates 107 Birthday
Longtime New Bern resident Joan Smith celebrated her 107 Birthday on December 20. She was born in 1915. Penny Sullivan described Centenarian Joan Smith’s Birthday party as “a gala affair held at Brookdale Senior Living on Glenburnie Road. The party started with the surprise arrival of Lewis and Clark. Von Lewis and Abbey Clark entertained the gathered guests, which included a large number of bridge players from Fairfield Harbour, where Joan had until recently played much bridge. Also present were friends from First Presbyterian Church, who had arranged for Lewis and Clark and for Channel 12 to cover the festivities. After Lewis and Clark left and the cake had been finished off, Joan joined her friends (three tables worth) playing bridge, at which she is still very sharp. Brookdale provided refreshments and many balloons. Everyone agreed that it was a successful party. Joan, in addition to being an excellent bridge player, still knits and sews for the Hospital Auxiliary. Everyone who knows Joan loves her. We are all looking forward to celebrating her 108th next year.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Outdoor drive-thru Nativity changed to indoor walk-thru event due to weather
The outdoor drive-thru Nativity scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City has been changed to an indoor walk-thru event due to the high winds and inclement weather.
Eater
Famed Chef Vivian Howard Brings Southern Holiday Favorites to a Vending Fridge Near You
In June 2022, chef Vivian Howard announced the temporary closure of Chef and the Farmer in Kinston, North Carolina, after 16 years in business. Fans and industry folks were left with a huge void, wondering when the PBS star would reopen her acclaimed restaurant. Later that summer, a tech-savvy fridge branded Viv’s Fridge popped up outside of Chef and the Farmer, stocked with Howard’s home-cooked meals — almost like a playlist of greatest hits, only with the chef’s signature dishes in lieu of tunes.
carolinacoastonline.com
Helen Mitchell, 44; service later
Dr. Helen “Ruth” Mitchell, 44, passed away in the presence of The Lord on Friday, December 16, 2022, at her home after an illness. A Celebration of Life to be announced. Ruth was born on her brother David Bradley’s birthday February 23, 1978, in La Jolla, California to Martha Ann Hood Mitchell and to the late George Moskos Mitchell. She grew up here in Hubert, North Carolina with many friends and family who loved her very much.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
carolinacoastonline.com
Emil Bauer, 87; service later
Emil Bauer, 87, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, December 20,2022, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. He was born April 6,1935 in Austria a son of the late Kashmir and Adel Bauer. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Emil was a glass...
newbernnow.com
Hearne’s Fine Jewelry Makes Naming Donation
New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) is pleased to announce and formally thank Hearne’s Fine Jewelry for their philanthropic generosity as the lead naming gift donor for the Athens Theatre balcony level seating renovation. NBCT, a non-profit community-based theatre in downtown New Bern, is in the midst of an extensive overhaul of their interior performance and rehearsal spaces. The Best Seat in the House campaign was launched in April of 2022 to raise funds for long overdue lobby restroom remodeling and upgraded seating. The balcony level of 100 seats was seen by NBCT as the perfect naming opportunity for a local family or business. With the Hearne family it’s both. NBCT is honored to receive this gift that supports live arts in our community and to proudly name the balcony in honor of the Hearne family and business.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 22, 23 & 24
Laura Frances (Fran) Nienstedt of Havelock passed away on December 22nd at Carteret Health Care. Day and Time of service to be announced. Fran was born on July 1, 1930, in Queens, New York. Married to James (Jim) F. Nienstedt for 70 years, she was a dedicated Marine wife and devoted mother to three sons.
Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Atlantic Beach councilmen to interview finalists for town manager position
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach councilmen voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 19 to hold special meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4 to interview final candidates to succeed David Walker as town manager. Both meetings will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom in the town hall at 125 West Fort...
carolinacoastonline.com
Janice Nixon, 64; service held
Janice Louise Nixon, 64, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. A graveside service was held Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park. The family received friends Thursday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro from 5-7pm. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be...
carolinacoastonline.com
Nickolas Culpepper Jr., 71; incomplete
Nickolas Dean Culpepper Jr., 71, of Newport, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man wins big on scratch-off ticket purchased on grocery run: ‘I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides’
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Craven County man snagged a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket. At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, December 11, Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he went to a grocery store to pick up the food. While there, he bought a scratch-off ticket and scored a $100,000 lottery prize.
carolinacoastonline.com
Paul Story Jr., 81; private service
Paul Jackson Story, Jr, 81, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on November 1, 2022, at his home. He was born in Marion, NC, to the late Paul J. Story and Helen Story of Marion, NC. He served in the United States Air Force, and previously resided in Charlotte, NC. He...
carolinacoastonline.com
Foundation awards grant to Carteret County Domestic Violence Program
— In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation announced Thursday it is awarding $1 million in grants to 50 domestic violence shelters across the country. Carteret County Domestic Violence Program has received a $20,000.00 grant to support local survivors of domestic violence in the county.
moderncampground.com
Carteret County Approves Rezoning for RV Park Development in North Carolina
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners in North Carolina has approved a proposal by developer Dirt2Dreams to rezone 156 acres of land near Peletier for an RV park development. The decision, which was made after a hearing that lasted approximately two hours and featured public comments, was passed by a...
Grifton’s only grocery store now open for business
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton went nearly three years without a grocery store. It’s now open for business and many say it’s a long time coming. Residents can breathe a sigh of relief now that a grocery store is open in the town again. “You keep your money in your town, which is very important […]
