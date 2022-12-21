The Iona Gaels will go against the Pepperdine Waves in NCAAB action in Stan Sheriff Center, HI, on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. Iona Gaels defeated Seattle on Friday night to reclaim their place in the win column. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points to lead the Gaels.

MALIBU, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO