Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Chatham County to get tiny home communityThe Triangle TribuneChatham County, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenHillsborough, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC’s offense when it flows through Armando Bacot
The two most recent wins against Michigan and Ohio State have shown that when Armando Bacot is fed the ball and scores, good things happen. The last eight games give us a bit of insight on how that anecdotal maxim is shaking out in statistical terms. You’ll of course remember that the four most recent games are all wins, and the four games prior are losses.
tarheelblog.com
Merry Christmas, Carolina!
So much of what makes Christmas special to those who celebrate is nostalgia. We’re transported back to a time when the world was safe and warm, to “It’s a Wonderful Life” on TV and “White Christmas” on the radio. So in that spirit, let...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Michigan: Player of the Game - Armando Bacot
I had the pleasure of watching Armando Bacot manhandle Ohio State’s smaller frontcourt at Madison Square Garden last Saturday. It was the first time I’ve seen him look close to 100% healthy, which in turn made him look like a preseason All-America. Last night, Bacot continued his march...
Leaky Black makes UNC basketball program history
On Wednesday night, Leaky Black accomplished something that no other player in UNC basketball program history has done before. We often talk about how Leaky Black doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but does so much for the UNC basketball program that should be appreciated. Night in and...
diehardsport.com
Four-Star Committed Elsewhere Does Not Sign With School, Plans On Michigan Visit
While Michigan’s 2023 class ranks No. 16 overall, the Wolverines might not be done either. They are targetting some other recruits still unsigned but also Cameron Brandt, a four-star defensive lineman and Stanford commit (who did not sign), which is being reported by 247sports’ Greg Biggins:
wccbcharlotte.com
Nascar Hall of Famer, Ray Evernham, Laser Focused On A Progam Close To His Heart
MOORESVILLE, NC – Ray Evernham walked away from NASCAR being his full time job in 2008. But the Nascar Hall of Famer is just as busy now working with young adults who are on the autism spectrum. Evernham’s Ignite program helps those young adults build fulfilling lives. “We...
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
WRAL
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many dine-in restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day. If you are ordering take-out, you may want to...
cbs17
Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way
The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
iredellfreenews.com
A Major Milestone: Hard-working veteran celebrates 100th birthday
David Jones Parker has a huge reason to celebrate this holiday season — he’s turning 100 on Monday. On Friday afternoon, his family and friends gathered at the Statesville Civic Center to honor the “good and hard-working man.”. Born in Alexander County on December 26, 1922, Parker...
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages
RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
When was the last time Raleigh saw a white Christmas? How often does it happen?
RALEIGH, N.C. — With a small chance of snow flurries, rain and bitter cold just ahead of Christmas in central North Carolina, many are hoping for a small taste of a white Christmas. While we aren't likely to see flakes on Christmas Day this year, it's possible some winter precipitation could fall Friday morning. However, any flurries in the Triangle should quickly switch over to rain.
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
