Read full article on original website
Related
‘Titanic’ Gave Billy Zane His Iconic Role and a Second Career as an Artist
Turns out, “Titanic” was a career highlight in more ways than one for Billy Zane. Zane famously played Caledon Hockley, the gun-toting fiancé of Rose (played by Kate Winslet), who is incensed that she could prefer the impoverished artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) over him. But Zane was even more removed from the role than audiences knew. “It was a flash point to a whole other life as a painter. That happened on that set,” Zane told Vulture in a recent interview in honor of the James Cameron film’s 25th anniversary. “That’s become an entirely parallel journey — ironic for someone who played...
‘Gilmore Girls’: Jared Padalecki Misses 1 Specific Treat on Set
Jared Padalecki shares his memories of the early days on 'Gilmore Girls,' and one thing that stands out are the treats he used to eat on the set.
Comments / 0