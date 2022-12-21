ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

ksl.com

Utah family stranded in Florida for days due to flight cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Utah family is stranded in Florida for several days because of the holiday flight cancellations happening across the country. The Tesch family, who is from Enterprise, Washington County, has saved and planned for this Christmas trip to Orlando, Florida, for the past year. The original plan was to be back home on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, they're stuck on the East Coast until Wednesday, at least.
ORLANDO, FL
Idaho State Journal

Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
890kdxu.com

Increased Patrols Coming to Southern Utah Trails Following Incident with a Gun, Dog

(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

1 person shot and killed, police K-9 critically wounded in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Washington County — A person is dead and a police K-9 was critically wounded in a shooting incident on Monday, the Hurricane police department said. "The sole suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene," Hurrican police said in a Facebook post just before 9:30 p.m. "There is no further risk to the public at this time."
HURRICANE, UT

