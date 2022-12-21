Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah family stranded in Florida for days due to flight cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Utah family is stranded in Florida for several days because of the holiday flight cancellations happening across the country. The Tesch family, who is from Enterprise, Washington County, has saved and planned for this Christmas trip to Orlando, Florida, for the past year. The original plan was to be back home on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, they're stuck on the East Coast until Wednesday, at least.
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Crews demolish longtime landmark in downtown St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A longtime landmark in St. George was demolished Friday morning. Locals came to the spot where the historic Flood Street chapel stood for nearly 70 years. Construction crews left a pallet of bricks for locals to take home to remember the historic church. The...
ksl.com
Altercation prompts reminder from police for hikers to keep dogs on leash
IVINS — Washington County deputies said two hikers got into it on a trail in Ivin last Tuesday over a dog that was off-leash. Police reminded hikers that dogs must be kept on a leash while recreating. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a...
890kdxu.com
Increased Patrols Coming to Southern Utah Trails Following Incident with a Gun, Dog
(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.
Community supports St. George family after mother dies in childbirth
This time of year often brings joy and feelings of gratitude, but one young family in St. George is suffering from incredible heartbreak: the loss of their mother during childbirth.
17-year-old girl collapses and dies at Hurricane treatment facility
A 17-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell sick and collapsed at a treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
ksl.com
1 person shot and killed, police K-9 critically wounded in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — A person is dead and a police K-9 was critically wounded in a shooting incident on Monday, the Hurricane police department said. "The sole suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene," Hurrican police said in a Facebook post just before 9:30 p.m. "There is no further risk to the public at this time."
Gephardt Daily
Washington County sheriff clarifies dog leash ordinance after dispute between hiker with gun, hiker with unleashed canine
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants to clarify a dog leash ordinance after a hiker with an unleashed dog had an altercation with an armed hiker. The incident happened on Dec. 6. “Washington County Deputies responded to a report...
17-year-old girl dies at Hurricane boarding school
A 17-year-old female student was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after collapsing at a boarding school for troubled teens in Hurricane.
