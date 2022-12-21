ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Road to Maunakea summit reopens after snow storm; but be informed if you go

The road to the summit of 13,796-foot Maunakea on the Big Island has reopened after crews cleared thick ice and heavy snow following the recent storm, according to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship. But Maunakea Rangers warn that conditions on the mountain can change...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

WATCH: Crews plow Maunakea Access Road

Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for Maunakea Stewardship plowed snow on the road to the summit today. The road remains closed as crews work from dawn till dusk to clear the snow ahead of the holiday weekend. UH officials say there are still 10-foot drifts along the half-mile stretch to the summit. Rangers are also working to widen the roadway.
HILO, HI
KHON2

West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community

The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hear from conservationists who go to the extreme to protect Hawaiʻi's native plants

A typical day for botanist Ane Bakutis involves finding endangered plants, collecting seeds, and of course, rappelling off some of the tallest sea cliffs in the world. “I've been in some really hairy situations where I've had to ask myself, is this really worth it to save a species, to save the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi?” said Bakutis.
HONOLULU, HI

