bigislandnow.com
Road to Maunakea summit reopens after snow storm; but be informed if you go
The road to the summit of 13,796-foot Maunakea on the Big Island has reopened after crews cleared thick ice and heavy snow following the recent storm, according to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship. But Maunakea Rangers warn that conditions on the mountain can change...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With Christmas just hours away, many left on edge amid mountain flight delays, cancellations
‘Not forgotten’: Volunteers deliver hot meals, Christmas cheer to homebound elderly. After a two-year hiatus, Lanakila Meals on Wheels’ annual holiday delivery event returns. ‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. The fight for...
KITV.com
Winter Storm's Impact on Flights around the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel?. See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.
bigislandnow.com
WATCH: Crews plow Maunakea Access Road
Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for Maunakea Stewardship plowed snow on the road to the summit today. The road remains closed as crews work from dawn till dusk to clear the snow ahead of the holiday weekend. UH officials say there are still 10-foot drifts along the half-mile stretch to the summit. Rangers are also working to widen the roadway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
Water main break in Kapahulu prompts lane closures
According to BWS, the right, makai-bound lane of Kapahulu Avenue is closed between Leialoha Avenue and Winam Avenue.
Oahu family reminding the public about road safety after a holiday tragedy
Azalia Park was just 21 when police said she was hit while in a crosswalk on Dec. 18, 2020. Park died three days later from her injuries.
West Oahu residents want landfill out of their community
The City recently announced it will need an extension to find a new site for a landfill. The Mayor and the City’s Environmental Services director said land use limitations are adding challenges to the search, but West Oahu residents said it is time the City moved the landfill out of the Leeward side.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo first metro area in Hawai’i to average below $5 per gallon of gas in nine months
A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. The Hilo average gas price is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
Honolulu struggles to find new landfill site
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is looking to push the deadline for a new city landfill site to December 2024.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal fireworks from being set off there. Officials said Puuloa Beach Park will be temporarily closed following a flurry of community complaints. The closure extends from 8 p.m. Friday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 taken to hospital, others treated on scene after large wave washes over Shark’s Cove tide pools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several swimmers were injured Thursday, including one seriously, when a 10-foot wave washed over the tide pools at Shark’s Cove. Victims were thrown into rocks while two were swept out to sea. Honolulu EMS said an 18-year-old woman was in serious condition following the incident, which...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to welcome the first riders on the first leg of the route in early 2023. That portion will run from the East Kapolei station to the Halawa/Aloha Stadium station. HART CEO and Executive Director Lori Kahikina says the plan is...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hear from conservationists who go to the extreme to protect Hawaiʻi's native plants
A typical day for botanist Ane Bakutis involves finding endangered plants, collecting seeds, and of course, rappelling off some of the tallest sea cliffs in the world. “I've been in some really hairy situations where I've had to ask myself, is this really worth it to save a species, to save the biodiversity of Hawaiʻi?” said Bakutis.
KITV.com
Warning signs posted after sharks spotted swimming in waters off leeward Oahu beaches
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted along beaches on Oahu’s west side after sharks were spotted between 100 and 150 yards offshore on Wednesday. The warning signs have been posted at Kahe Point Beach Park and Nankuli Beach Park.
