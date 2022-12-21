A Fort Washakie man was recently sentenced in Wyoming Federal Court to almost three years in prison for a violent crime. According to information from the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Caleb Engavo was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to 33 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Engavo also received three years of supervised release that will begin following his prison sentence and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

FORT WASHAKIE, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO