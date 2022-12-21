Read full article on original website
Record Low Temperature at Riverton Airport Recorded Thursday
The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport recorded it’s lowest ever temperature since 1995 this morning. RECORD EVENT REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RIVERTON WY 500 AM MST THU DEC 22 2022 ...ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE REACHED AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT... THE LOW TEMPERATURE THROUGH 8 AM MST AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT WAS -31 DEGREES. THIS BREAKS THE ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE. THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS -29 DEGREES SET ON DECEMBER 21ST, 1998. RECORDS AT THIS LOCATION DATE BACK TO 1995. THE TEMPERATURE MAY STILL DROP AGAIN TONIGHT.
Avoid Frozen Water Pipes by Using these Tips from the City
A few home safety tips from the City of Riverton with a full week of negative temps in the forecast. These tips are regarding ways to prevent frozen pipes in the home. Even if home maintenance isn’t your strong suit, you can save yourself time and money with these simple tips.
Charges Against Quiver Dismissed in Dewey Homicide
Three were originally charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey after she was found beaten, stabbed, her body face down under a burning tire in a bathtub in Riverton in August. But charges have been dismissed against a man initially charged as an accessory in her murder. Jason Quiver,...
Julie Ann Purvis
Julie Ann Purvis, 51, of Lander, Wyoming died on December 2, 2022 in Lander. Julie was born on August 26, 1971 to Ron A. Bindl and Delean Ann McOmie in Lander, Wyoming. She graduated from Lander Valley High School and then went to Central Wyoming College. She never met a stranger would leave every conversation with a new friend, and was affectionately known Auntma by her great nieces and nephews.
Fort Washakie Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Crime
A Fort Washakie man was recently sentenced in Wyoming Federal Court to almost three years in prison for a violent crime. According to information from the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Caleb Engavo was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to 33 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Engavo also received three years of supervised release that will begin following his prison sentence and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
Engavo sentenced to Prison for violent steel-toed shoe assault
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that Caleb Engavo, 20,. of Fort Washakie was sentenced on December 9, 2022, by Chief United States District. Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Engavo received 33 months’ imprisonment with three...
Betty Joline “Betty Jo” Johnson St. Clair
Betty Jo St. Clair of Thermopolis died Dec. 7 at the Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona. No services are planned at this time.
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
Virginia K. Isabell “Ginny”
Ginny is survived by daughter, Kim Farley; son-in-law, John Farley; son, Cully Goehring; grandchildren, Jeremy and Chris Farley; great-granddaughter, Maya Jo Farley; brother, Mike Larsen; sister-in-law, Jeanie Larsen; many nieces and nephews; and her wonder dog, Cooper. She was preceded in death by father, Quinten Larsen; mother, Marian Larsen; and...
