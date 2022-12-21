Read full article on original website
Forecaster urges caution amidst Western Montana avalanche warnings
A warm, wet, and windy storm is sweeping across western Montana after last week’s bitter cold, triggering avalanche warnings
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman? And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time, the Treasure State’s punk rock scene created a solid legion of fans and musicians – now preserved by Montana rock historian and […] The post Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?
Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda. This month, he proposed a budget that slashes more than $30 million from the state’s best public access and habitat protection program, even while the state enjoys a historic $2 billion budget surplus. A […] The post Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings Couple Lands Huge Win for Wounded Police Officers
BLUF (Bottom line up front): Disabled police officers wounded on duty will no longer be taxed on their disability payments by the IRS thanks to the efforts of a Montana family. Background: I first read her story in the Yellowstone Valley Woman magazine. We then talked with her LIVE on...
NBCMontana
Avalanche warnings in effect in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Avalanche warnings are in effect for several mountain ranges in Western Montana on Monday. The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park. Avalanche danger at middle elevations are high across these ranges, and...
Courthouse News Service
Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners
MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
Montana’s hydra-headed health and human services beat
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Mara Silvers’ turn. I spent...
Writing the rails
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Justin Franz’s turn. I’ve been...
NBCMontana
Rosters released for Montana East-West Shrine game
BUTTE, Mont. — The high school football season is long since over, but the standout graduates from the senior class continue to be recognized, as the rosters for Montana’s premier all-star game – known as the Montana East-West Shrine Game – have been unveiled. This will...
Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday
Lawmakers on the Nomination Committee will meet Wednesday to interview five people who applied to be Montana’s next Commissioner of Political Practices and decide whether any of them should be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for appointment and Senate confirmation. The five applicants who will be interviewed in Wednesday’s 2 p.m. meeting are Chris […] The post Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KHQ Right Now
Be prepared for winter travel conditions today, high avalanche danger impacts North Idaho into Western Montana
Right now, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for much of the Inland Northwest. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Plan on winter driving conditions. Right now, there is a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
KULR8
Poor road conditions in Montana may impact your holiday travel plans
HELENA, Mont. - If you’re traveling for the holidays, you may run into some literal roadblocks, as many roads around Montana are closed due to poor conditions. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting several road closures in the state. An alert has been issued warning travelers of...
Backcountry avalanche warning issued for Northwest Montana
The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
Looking back at Miles City's historic ice jam as cold weather continues
Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams and ice jam-related deaths in the lower 48 states.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: START YOUR NEW YEAR OFF RIGHT WITH A FIRST DAY HIKE
HELENA – Kick off the New Year right with a First Day Hike at a state park near you. On Jan. 1, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host First Day Hikes at Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore, and Lone Pine units), Travelers’ Rest State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Pictograph Cave State Park and Makoshika State Park. Being immersed in nature has never been more important for your mental health and physical wellbeing. These fun and informative hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.
30 years of Not In Our Town: Fighting anti-Semitism in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — It took a moment for it all to sink in with Dr. Brian Schnitzer. While working in his home office in early December 1993, he heard a loud noise upstairs. It was only when he felt the brisk, winter breeze at his desk that he knew something wasn’t right. Once he […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
