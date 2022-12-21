ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 6

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
3d ago

no one but the father and the son actually know Jesus Christ's birthday December is closed but not correct if he is the first and the last question is what is the very first month

Reply(1)
3
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God

2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
The Conversation U.S.

Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?

Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
Ricky

Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
People

Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
New York Post

Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world

Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
The Guardian

‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit

If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
The Jewish Press

‘Black People Are The Real Jews’

Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
The Standard

Judgment is coming soon!

I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change. I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth. I just want people to live for the...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1075M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy