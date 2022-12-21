Read full article on original website
EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
3d ago
no one but the father and the son actually know Jesus Christ's birthday December is closed but not correct if he is the first and the last question is what is the very first month
2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God
2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?
Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know
The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspectivePhoto byImage by falco from Pixabay. Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.
Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?
JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world
Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
Prominent Bible Teacher Answers Questions About Christ's Birth, Nativity
No birthday is more important, unusual or worthy of examination.
2 in 5 Americans, nearly half of Christians, believe 'we are living in the end times': poll
Nearly two in five Americans across the religious spectrum said they believe they are living in the end times, according to a new study from Pew Research about climate change.
‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit
If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
The Jewish Press
‘Black People Are The Real Jews’
Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
Bible verse of the day: Anxiety 'troubles men's hearts,' but Jesus told us 'not to worry,' says faith leader
Pastor Jack Hobbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California comments on Bible verse Matthew 6:33-34: We're living in an age of anxiety, yet Jesus told us tomorrow will take care of itself.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
When Christmas was banned by Christians for over 20 years in the United States
Christmas may appear to have always been celebrated in the United States, but this is not the case. In reality, Christians themselves prohibited the festive religious celebration in America for for 22 years.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Judgment is coming soon!
I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change. I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth. I just want people to live for the...
