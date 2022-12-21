ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Guardiola congratulates Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi over World Cup win

Andy Hampson
 4 days ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi following Argentina’s World Cup win.

City striker Alvarez played a key role in his country’s triumph while for Messi, who enjoyed great success under Guardiola at Barcelona , it was the crowning glory of an outstanding career.

Former City defender Nicolas Otamendi also played a big part in the success, which was sealed in a penalty shoot-out against France in a remarkable final on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “For Julian, we are delighted. He played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team, for the way they played. We have a world champion in our team.

“We are incredibly happy for him. Congratulations to him, for Nico Otamendi and, of course, personally for Leo Messi, for Argentina as a country, well deserved champions.”

