Pep Guardiola congratulates Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi over World Cup win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has congratulated Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi following Argentina’s World Cup win.

City striker Alvarez played a key role in his country’s triumph while for Messi, who enjoyed great success under Guardiola at Barcelona , it was the crowning glory of an outstanding career.

Former City defender Nicolas Otamendi also played a big part in the success, which was sealed in a penalty shoot-out against France in a remarkable final on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “For Julian, we are delighted. He played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team, for the way they played. We have a world champion in our team.

“We are incredibly happy for him. Congratulations to him, for Nico Otamendi and, of course, personally for Leo Messi, for Argentina as a country, well deserved champions.”