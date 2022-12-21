Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana

The launch of a European Vega C rocket carrying two Airbus satellites failed less than three minutes after lift-off from the European base in French Guiana on Wednesday.

Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said in a statement that “an anomaly occurred” approximately 2 minutes and 27 seconds after liftoff, "thus ending the Vega C mission.”

It did not give any further information, but planned to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Data analyses are in progress to determine the reasons of this failure,” it said.

It was the first commercial launch of a Vega C rocket, Europe’s light launcher capable of lifting about 800 kilograms (1,700 pounds) into space.

The launch, operated by the European Space Agency , was meant to take two earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point of the global with a resolution of 30 centimeters (11.8 inches).

The rocket successfully made its inaugural journey on July 13.

The Vega C development program has been managed by ESA and associates 12 of the 22 members states of the agency.