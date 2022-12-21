ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it.

By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around ten degrees and single digits are quite likely in outlying areas.

With that kind of cold -- the coldest December temperatures around here in 30 years -- there is a serious threat to your home's plumbing.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth says your "pipes are at risk due to prolonged cold."

To the north of the DFW area, along the Red River, the mercuries will dip below freezing about 8 a.m. Thursday and will not rise back up above freezing until mid-day Sunday.

For the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth region, the three-day below-freezing cold snap will run from 10 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Even as far south as Waco, Temple and Killeen, it will be below 32 degrees from 3 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Experts have a few things to keep in mind to protect your pipes: cover exterior faucets, open cabinets, let your inside faucets drip a bit, know where your home's water shut-off valve is and turn off your automatic sprinkler systems so the water doesn't freeze into a sheet of ice.

Dallas, TX
