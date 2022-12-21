Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
George Denys Tull
George Denys Tull, age 68, of Liberal, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society Care Facility after a lengthy battle with cancer. Denys was born on October 16, 1954, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of George Washington Tull and Emma Lou (Scott) Tull. In 1957, the family left Oklahoma and moved to Meade, Kansas. He attended Meade Elementary School until 1963 when the family moved to Liberal, Kansas. He attended Southlawn Elementary, South Junior High, and Liberal High School. While at Liberal HS, he was a member of the Redskin Band and the Stage Band, where they produced an album entitled Dark Horse. He was also in Cub Scouts Pack 43 and Boy Scout Troop 182. Denys was member of International Order of Demolay.
kscbnews.net
William “Texas Bill” Thorpe
William “Texas Bill” Thorpe, 76, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Satanta Long Term Care Unit, Satanta, Kansas. He was born on June 14, 1946, in Beaver, Oklahoma to Wilbur and Geneva Thorpe. Bill was a rodeo clown and cowboy entertainer, and he never met a stranger....
kscbnews.net
Julie Dawn Martin
Julie Dawn Martin, 53, of Turpin, OK passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 22, 1969 to Fred and Juanita (Myers) Perry at Guymon, OK. On September 5, 2000 she married Dennis Martin at Red River, NM. Julie was a graduate of...
kscbnews.net
Christmas Day Fire at 2110 Bellaire Court
At 2:16 pm Sunday, Liberal Firefighters were dispatched to 2110 Bellaire Court. A 911 caller was reporting heavy smoke from the backyard of that residence. Liberal Police units were the first to arrive on scene and reported that the rear of the residence was on fire with a grass fire spreading through the back yard.
Comments / 0