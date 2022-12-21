Mountaintop View 12-21-22. No potatoes for SJSU, Wolf Pack football to MBB team? All-American, NET, POTW

The Frankfurt Galaxy have signed defensive back Berdale Robins for the 2023 season in the European League of Football. Originally from Los Angeles, California, Robins played college football at the NCAA Division I level at the University of Nevada. Though undersized at 5’9”, 170 pounds, and lightly recruited out of high school, Robins developed into an impact player for the Wolf Pack. In five seasons at Nevada, he appeared in 51 games, and registered 90 tackles, 27 passes defended, and seven interceptions. His most prolific season was his last one at Nevada in 2021, in which he recorded 29 tackles, and three interceptions. Highlights of that season included an 86-yard interception returned for a touchdown against San Jose State and an interception in his last collegiate game against Western Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.

