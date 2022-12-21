Mountaintop View 12-21-22. No potatoes for SJSU, Wolf Pack football to MBB team? All-American, NET, POTW

Read full article on original website
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
mwcconnection.com
Boise State Rolls Over Oakland, Looks to Beat Santa Clara for Their 10th Straight Win
(2012/2013 - 10-2, 2013/2014 - 10-2, 2014/2015 - 10-2, 2017/2018 - 10-2, 2020/2021 - 11-1) Keep in mind, this is the the toughest non-conference schedule that the Broncos have faced in a very long time, if ever. Key Teams Stats of the Night. Free Throws Attempted/Made. Boise State - 18/20...
americanfootballinternational.com
Frankfurt Galaxy sign University of Nevada DB Berdale Robins
The Frankfurt Galaxy have signed defensive back Berdale Robins for the 2023 season in the European League of Football. Originally from Los Angeles, California, Robins played college football at the NCAA Division I level at the University of Nevada. Though undersized at 5’9”, 170 pounds, and lightly recruited out of high school, Robins developed into an impact player for the Wolf Pack. In five seasons at Nevada, he appeared in 51 games, and registered 90 tackles, 27 passes defended, and seven interceptions. His most prolific season was his last one at Nevada in 2021, in which he recorded 29 tackles, and three interceptions. Highlights of that season included an 86-yard interception returned for a touchdown against San Jose State and an interception in his last collegiate game against Western Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.
KOLO TV Reno
Crafting your game at Golftec's new facility in Reno
Christmas Weekend will be mild and dry, with occasional clouds. Stormy weather returns Monday night, followed by several rounds of wind, rain, and snow, through New Year's Weekend. Keep your travel plans flexible and stay weather aware next week. -Jeff.
Carson City, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
lasvegastribune.net
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
nnbw.com
RED Development announces Daily Thread opening at Outlets at Legends
Daily Thread, one of the nation’s emerging off-price retailers has expanded its Midwest and Nevada footprints and is now open across various RED Development properties. Property locations include Outlets at Legends in Sparks; Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne; Regency in Omaha; and Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit. Daily...
FOX Reno
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
KOLO TV Reno
Bad weather elsewhere causes flight delays in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather is clear at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Christmas Eve, but storms and winds in other parts of the country affect its flights. As of 10 a.m., 13 flights had delays ranging from a half hour to several hours. An Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland that was supposed to land at 8:43 a.m was postponed to 1:18 p.m.
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in Disposition of 90,056 SF Industrial Building in Carson City
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group’s (DCG’s) Industrial team, Nick Knecht, CCIM, Joel Fountain, SIOR, and Baker Krukow, along with DCG Principal Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM, represented the seller, Sierra Nevada Media Group, in the disposition of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Nevada. The 90,056-square-foot industrial building was purchased by real estate and investment management firm Greenlaw Partners, for $11,300,000, with plans to lease the space to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nevada, Bruce Aerospace is an elite producer of aircraft interior lighting systems. Bruce Aerospace plans to occupy the Mallory Way Location in 2023 after completing building modifications.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe projects get boost from Nevada’s $167 million funding package
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A few projects at Lake Tahoe received a boost on Wednesday from the 2023 omnibus appropriations package that will distribute $167.62 million in community project funding to 85 programs across Nevada. The money will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of mental and...
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
2news.com
Little Washoe Lake Sunset Hike
Located in the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, here's Little Washoe Lake and a nice hike you can do along the shores, or have lunch on the picnic table. Michelle and I caught this amazing sunset with Slide Mountain in the distance. Thanks for watching!
sfstandard.com
A (Former) Local’s Guide to Winter in North Lake Tahoe
I grew up on Lake Tahoe’s north shore, and while much has changed since I was shredding it on the ski team in middle school, some things—like where to get the best burrito—have always stayed the same. To start, let’s make one thing clear: If you’re looking...
sparkstrib.com
California developer plans to build a casino resort near Reno convention center
Reno hasn’t seen an all-new resort-casino built since 1995 when the former Eldorado Resorts and the former Circus Circus Enterprises got together to open Silver Legacy. San Diego-based Elevation Entertainment wants to end a three-decade drought for casino development. The company submitted plans to the City of Reno for...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
