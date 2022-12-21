George Denys Tull, age 68, of Liberal, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society Care Facility after a lengthy battle with cancer. Denys was born on October 16, 1954, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of George Washington Tull and Emma Lou (Scott) Tull. In 1957, the family left Oklahoma and moved to Meade, Kansas. He attended Meade Elementary School until 1963 when the family moved to Liberal, Kansas. He attended Southlawn Elementary, South Junior High, and Liberal High School. While at Liberal HS, he was a member of the Redskin Band and the Stage Band, where they produced an album entitled Dark Horse. He was also in Cub Scouts Pack 43 and Boy Scout Troop 182. Denys was member of International Order of Demolay.

