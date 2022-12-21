ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Wenzel: A sweet time decorating cookies across Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – Christmas cookies have become one of the most popular treats of the holiday season. Dating back centuries, the baked treat has become a tradition in many of the countries around the world. The United States is no exception to the cookie popularity. Christmas customs include gathering to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough event creates gift kits for teenagers

MARLBOROUGH – It may not have looked like Santa’s workshop, but for a few hours two rooms near the bowling alleys at Apex Entertainment Center were filled with the holiday spirit. On Nov. 30, members of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Kits for Kids for the...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough was home for the Navy’s highest-ranking officer

WESTBOROUGH – When off duty from 1947 to 1949, the Chief of Naval Operations and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff could be found tending a rose garden at 9 Charles Street in Westborough. Adm. Louis Emil Denfeld was appointed by President Harry Truman to the highest-ranking officer...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
amherstindy.org

Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting

Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm

BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe."   High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution. 
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough’s fire department holds Santa Run

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department has had a very busy year, already surpassing last year’s incident total the first week of December. But over the weekend, there were three incidents that will be a little bit “different” than the usual fire calls, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents and others. They will be providing “mutual aid” to Santa Claus, who will be parking the sleigh and reindeer and riding in a fire truck.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Scout becomes first female Eagle Scout from ARHS

SOUTHBOROUGH – An Eagle Scout ceremony in the fall marked a significant milestone — Ariella Zalev became the first female Eagle Scout from Algonquin Regional High School. Her scouting career began before girls were allowed to become scouts, watching her brothers’ scouting journeys and joining them on trips and at events like the Pinewood Derby.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Community Cupboard can use some holiday help

MARLBOROUGH – It’s been a busy holiday season at the Marlborough Community Cupboard, a program of the United Way of Tri-County. According to Director Barbara LaGrenade, the cupboard has been serving 700 families a month. “The need is very high right now,” she said. To help meet...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Zoe’s Rocks continue to make a difference

SHREWSBURY – Zoe Wolfus was a straight-A student, a soccer goalie, a human rights activist and an artist. She was a daughter, a sister and a friend – who died by suicide at 16 years old in August 2020. She would have been 19 this month. In an...
SHREWSBURY, MA
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town

SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough welcomes bubble tea store

WESTBOROUGH – Bubble tea has come to town. Local and state officials welcomed Cha Cha N Beans on West Main Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “This is the right time, the right place, the right people,” said Claire (Chai-Ling) Tsai, the store’s co-owner, who had been planning this store for four years.
WESTBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy