Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: A sweet time decorating cookies across Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Christmas cookies have become one of the most popular treats of the holiday season. Dating back centuries, the baked treat has become a tradition in many of the countries around the world. The United States is no exception to the cookie popularity. Christmas customs include gathering to...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough event creates gift kits for teenagers
MARLBOROUGH – It may not have looked like Santa’s workshop, but for a few hours two rooms near the bowling alleys at Apex Entertainment Center were filled with the holiday spirit. On Nov. 30, members of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Kits for Kids for the...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough was home for the Navy’s highest-ranking officer
WESTBOROUGH – When off duty from 1947 to 1949, the Chief of Naval Operations and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff could be found tending a rose garden at 9 Charles Street in Westborough. Adm. Louis Emil Denfeld was appointed by President Harry Truman to the highest-ranking officer...
amherstindy.org
Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting
Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm
BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe." High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s fire department holds Santa Run
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department has had a very busy year, already surpassing last year’s incident total the first week of December. But over the weekend, there were three incidents that will be a little bit “different” than the usual fire calls, medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents and others. They will be providing “mutual aid” to Santa Claus, who will be parking the sleigh and reindeer and riding in a fire truck.
communityadvocate.com
Scout becomes first female Eagle Scout from ARHS
SOUTHBOROUGH – An Eagle Scout ceremony in the fall marked a significant milestone — Ariella Zalev became the first female Eagle Scout from Algonquin Regional High School. Her scouting career began before girls were allowed to become scouts, watching her brothers’ scouting journeys and joining them on trips and at events like the Pinewood Derby.
communityadvocate.com
Community Cupboard can use some holiday help
MARLBOROUGH – It’s been a busy holiday season at the Marlborough Community Cupboard, a program of the United Way of Tri-County. According to Director Barbara LaGrenade, the cupboard has been serving 700 families a month. “The need is very high right now,” she said. To help meet...
communityadvocate.com
Zoe’s Rocks continue to make a difference
SHREWSBURY – Zoe Wolfus was a straight-A student, a soccer goalie, a human rights activist and an artist. She was a daughter, a sister and a friend – who died by suicide at 16 years old in August 2020. She would have been 19 this month. In an...
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
communityadvocate.com
Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town
SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough welcomes bubble tea store
WESTBOROUGH – Bubble tea has come to town. Local and state officials welcomed Cha Cha N Beans on West Main Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “This is the right time, the right place, the right people,” said Claire (Chai-Ling) Tsai, the store’s co-owner, who had been planning this store for four years.
Comments / 0