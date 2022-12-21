Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Related
homenewshere.com
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
Six injured in Lakeville crash, two seriously
LAKEVILLE, Mass, (WPRI) — Six people were injured, including two seriously, after a car crash in Lakeville late Friday night. According to a social media post by the Lakeville Fire Department, around 10:30 p.m., they were called to Rt. 140 for a report of a crash. When they arrived on scene, they found vehicles off […]
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
One dead after fire in Brimfield
A man has died in a fire in Brimfield on 3rd street Thursday night.
Two arrested after alleged shoplifting, injuring two West Springfield officers during chase
Two people from Connecticut will be charged with attempted murder after an alleged shoplifting and injuring two police officers during a chase.
Search for suspect who ran from accident in Palmer
22News has confirmed a search is taking place in Palmer for a suspect who ran from an accident.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Fitchburg man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting of Worcester woman
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Fitchburg man was indicted on murder and firearms charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman and the non-fatal shooting of another woman in Worcester, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Keith Jones, 32, is accused of killing...
Worcester Murderer Who Abandoned Victim's Body In Woods Indicted: DA's Office
A body found in March has led to the indictment of the victim's murderer, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced. Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged in September for the murder of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah of Worcester, as reported by Daily Voice. Fuller, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
communityadvocate.com
Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough
– Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough, MA, passed away on December 15th, 2022, at his home. Born in Umuahia, Nigeria, he is a son of Precious and Obiageli Osegi and was raised in Westborough. Joshua was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. He is survived...
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
communityadvocate.com
Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town
SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
nbcboston.com
Jeep Carrying Child Crashes on I-93 in NH, Driver Thrown From Vehicle: Police
An SUV crashed as it entered Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday, throwing its driver out of the vehicle as it rolled over, state police said. The driver was seriously hurt, but a child inside the vehicle made it through without any injuries, the New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.
NECN
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough welcomes bubble tea store
WESTBOROUGH – Bubble tea has come to town. Local and state officials welcomed Cha Cha N Beans on West Main Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “This is the right time, the right place, the right people,” said Claire (Chai-Ling) Tsai, the store’s co-owner, who had been planning this store for four years.
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
mynbc5.com
2 Massachusetts teens charged in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Melrose
Two teenagers from Massachusetts are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Melrose. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said two 16-year-old Somerville boys were arrested Sunday and arraigned Wednesday in juvenile court. Melrose police said the robbery happened the afternoon of...
thisweekinworcester.com
30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
Comments / 0