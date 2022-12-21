ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

homenewshere.com

Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road

WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
WOBURN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Six injured in Lakeville crash, two seriously

LAKEVILLE, Mass, (WPRI) — Six people were injured, including two seriously, after a car crash in Lakeville late Friday night. According to a social media post by the Lakeville Fire Department, around 10:30 p.m., they were called to Rt. 140 for a report of a crash. When they arrived on scene, they found vehicles off […]
LAKEVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Worcester Murderer Who Abandoned Victim's Body In Woods Indicted: DA's Office

A body found in March has led to the indictment of the victim's murderer, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced. Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged in September for the murder of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah of Worcester, as reported by Daily Voice. Fuller, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough

– Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough, MA, passed away on December 15th, 2022, at his home. Born in Umuahia, Nigeria, he is a son of Precious and Obiageli Osegi and was raised in Westborough. Joshua was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. He is survived...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town

SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough welcomes bubble tea store

WESTBOROUGH – Bubble tea has come to town. Local and state officials welcomed Cha Cha N Beans on West Main Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “This is the right time, the right place, the right people,” said Claire (Chai-Ling) Tsai, the store’s co-owner, who had been planning this store for four years.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
mynbc5.com

2 Massachusetts teens charged in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Melrose

Two teenagers from Massachusetts are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Melrose. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said two 16-year-old Somerville boys were arrested Sunday and arraigned Wednesday in juvenile court. Melrose police said the robbery happened the afternoon of...
MELROSE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder

WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
WORCESTER, MA

