A big thank you to Greg Oliver and our fine friends at SlamWrestling.net for passing on that the complete inductions for the first-ever Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame, inshrining Jazz, Madusa and the late Luna Vachon (as represented by Dave "Gangrel" Heath) from last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA is now available to all to watch:

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO