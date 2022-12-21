Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE - HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Rampage - Holiday Bash on TNT:. *AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. *$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vert Vixen (Non-Title) *Eddie Kingston...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS
Sami Callihan wants to JOIN The Design | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Can Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw Defeat Death Dollz For Tag Team Gold? | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Yuya Uemura Takes Mike Bailey TO THE LIMIT | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN AEW RAMPAGE, AEW RETURN TO NY & MORE ON SALE
The $300,000 Three Kings Trios Battle Royal will open tonight's edition of AEW Rampage. Tickets officially went on sale on Ticketmaster for the company's return to Independence, Missouri and Long Island, NY. Jazwares teased the following new AEW action figures for 2023, all of which will be available from our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP, DEMO DOWN
The 12/21 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 957,00 overnight viewers, up from last week's 950,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.30, down from last week's 0.33. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 12/21/22 - Hayter vs. Shida 957, 000 0.30. 12/14/22 - MJF...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOMINIK & RHEA ATTEMPT TO INVADE THE REY MYSTERIO HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE
WWE released the following video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempting to once again infiltrate the Mysterio household:
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *BK Rhythm vs. Americana. *Keta Rush vs. Robbie Rockette. *Holidead vs. Kandi Krush. *Vickie Lynn McCoy and Penelope Pink vs. Foxxy Fierce and Tiki Chamorro. For more, visit www.WOWE.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE NEW YEAR'S SMASH LINEUP
The updated lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center on TBS:. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match Six in Seven Match Series. *Jon Moxley & ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST CHANCE FOR RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES HOLIDAY SALE
Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com are closing out their holiday sale on action figures, accessories and more for WWE, AEW and lucha libre toys. For full details, click here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS GET ENGAGED
AEW stars Big Bill Morrisey (aka the former Big Cass) and Lexy Nair announced their engagement tonight:
Pro Wrestling Insider
STRONG FREE FOR ALL: FISH VS. BLACKWOOD
STRONG Free For All! Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood |ep 121.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE AEW RAMPAGE HOLIDAY BASH REPORT
It is Friday and tonight’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite. They are still in the Freeman Colosseum in San Antonio Texas, and this one is called the Holiday Bash. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone. The $300,000 Three Kings Holiday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES MONDAY, WWE RETURNS TO MSG, CAGE MATCH HEADLINES COLUMBUS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos with Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP WWE STAR TO MISS POST-HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS
WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their Madison Square Garden main event on Monday 12/26 for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place. McIntyre had been removed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan Strong:. *New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. *Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada vs. C4.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN OF 'BEFORE THE BELL'
IMPACT Wrestling Before the Bell Returns in January 2023. Before Hard To Kill takes over the wrestling world on Friday, January 13th, Before the Bell makes its highly-anticipated return. Streaming on IMPACT Wrestling’s digital platforms, get an in-depth preview of all the huge matches that are set take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2023!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR GETS STITCHES AFTER SMACKDOWN STREET FIGHT AND MORE
Ricochet received six stitches in the back of his head following the Street Fight that aired on Smackdown last night:
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW TV KICKING OFF 2023 WITH BIG MATCH
On tonight's MLW Fusion, it was announced MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing Match will headline the first Fusion episode of the year on 1/5/23.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: THE FIRST-EVER WOMEN'S PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY - JAZZ, MADUSA, LUNA VACHON HONORED
A big thank you to Greg Oliver and our fine friends at SlamWrestling.net for passing on that the complete inductions for the first-ever Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame, inshrining Jazz, Madusa and the late Luna Vachon (as represented by Dave "Gangrel" Heath) from last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA is now available to all to watch:
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO AEW PRE-SALES ONGOING TODAY, KRIS STATLANDER & MORE
Kris Statlander noted on her Twitter account she has not yet been cleared to return to the ring. There are two AEW online pre-sales currently ongoing:. Wednesday 3/22/23 Dynamite & Rampage in Independence, Missouri at the Cable Dahmer Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using code is KELC305. Wednesday 4/5/23...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SOLO SIKOA TALKS MSG DEBUT, UPDATE ON WWE RETURN TO INDIA, TEDDY LONG SAYS VINCE MCMAHON SHOULD RETURN IF HE WANTS AND MORE
With Drew McIntyre missing next week's live events, there is no word when he will now be returning. A WWE source stated that while McIntyre probably could have wrestled, the company is erring on the side of caution so he's "beyond 100%" ready to go when they do clear him.
