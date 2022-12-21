Read full article on original website
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ars Technica
Pentagon picked four tech companies to form $9B cloud computing network
In a press conference that Ars attended today, Department of Defense officials discussed the benefits of partnering with Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon to build the Pentagon’s new cloud computing network. The multi-cloud strategy was described as a necessary move to keep military personnel current as technology has progressed and officials’ familiarity with cloud technology has matured.
defensenews.com
Pentagon wants competition within $9B Joint Warfighting Cloud contract
WASHINGTON — Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle will duke it out for each order stemming from the Pentagon’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, an arrangement defense officials said will promote price and product competition. While exactly how many orders will be made on the potential $9 billion contract is...
ZDNet
The industry's first L3.5 autonomous driving network is solving intractable problems
Learn how Huawei's L3.5 autonomous driving network uses AI and machine learning can help manage your complex, heterogenous hybrid and multi-cloud networks. The most common vision for the self-driving car is one where you can climb into a car, say "Take me to work," and it does. Along the way, the vehicle navigates a number of obstacles, from choosing a better route because there's a big jam on the interstate, to breaking suddenly and changing lanes because another driver swerved into your path, to handling bumper-to-bumper traffic getting through the bridge tolls, to finally finding a good parking space in the downtown garage.
ship-technology.com
Leading Internet of Things (IoT) companies for the shipping industry
The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the growing trends in many industries, including the shipping industry. IoT in the shipping industry has revolutionised the sector by providing real-time data that helps in optimising shipping operations. IoT-enabled devices such as sensors and GPS trackers provide useful data that can...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
hospitalitytech.com
MMI Hotel Group Embraces Cloud-Based Infor Solutions to Streamline Growth
Infor’s hospitality-specific applications to boost visibility, efficiency and profitability. Infor® announced that MMI Hotel Group, a fast-growing hotel management company, has selected Infor Hospitality to provide hospitality management and pricing solutions for its expanding independent property base. Set to implement these new applications at select properties, MMI will have access to cloud-based tools that will allow its teams to better serve guests and achieve competitive positioning through dynamic pricing strategies. Infor will provide MMI with easy access to valuable incoming data that can quickly be turned into action, allowing teams to better track guest preferences, simplify reservations and provide consistent quality and services.
Tech Is Wrong to Cut Out Cloud Costs. Here's Why
Cloud stocks are underperforming, but that trend will change in the long run.
Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why
The merged computing power can give rise to faster and more accurate machine learning applications.
techaiapp.com
DFINITY brings new smart contract functionality to Bitcoin with Internet Computer integration
DFINITY Foundation, the not-for-profit organization contributing to the development of the Internet Computer (IC) — a high-speed, internet-scale public blockchain — has announced today the Internet Computer’s mainnet integration with Bitcoin, bringing smart contract functionality to the cryptocurrency. Now, the Internet Computer can serve as a layer-2 for Bitcoin where smart contracts on the Internet […]
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
NPR
What if we gave our technology a face?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.
TechCrunch
Vianova builds a location data platform for shared mobility companies and cities
It has raised a $6.4 million (€6 million) Series A funding round led by Baloise VC with XAnge as well as existing investors RATP Capital Innovation and Ponooc also participating. Many cities have changed drastically with the rise of free-floating bikes, electric scooters, moped scooters and cars that you...
aiexpress.io
The vector database is a new kind of database for the AI era
Firms throughout each business more and more perceive that making data-driven selections is a necessity to compete now, within the subsequent 5 years, within the subsequent 20 and past. Information development — unstructured knowledge development particularly — is off the charts, and recent market research estimates the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market, fueled by knowledge, will “develop at a compound annual development price (CAGR) of 39.4% to succeed in $422.37 billion by 2028.” There’s no turning again from the info inundation and AI period that’s upon us.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Logistics Automation: Building the Warehouse of the Future
Retailers and e-commerce platforms are still struggling with significant labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. With companies exploring ways to streamline operations in this challenging environment, the need for logistics automation has never been greater and 2022 proved to be a record-breaking year for the robotics industry. We remain optimistic about the potential for this trend to continue – and even accelerate – as only 20% of an estimated 20,000 warehouses in the United States are currently leveraging any type of automation solutions. The stained consumer shift to e-commerce and the extremely tight labor market are key drivers in this race to automate.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
zycrypto.com
Binance plans to invest in India’s web3 startups, hire local talents from top universities: CTO Rohit Wad
Binance’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Rohit Wad considers India a hub of web3 innovations, and he plans to hire technology professionals from its top universities. In an interview with Businessline, Wad mentioned Mumbai among the cities where it plans to select new talents. “There is going to be a...
bitcoinist.com
93% Of Consumers Want To Experience The Metaverse, Claims Capgemini’s Report
The metaverse, a part of blockchain technology, seems to have survived the ongoing bear market storm. Reports show that more people are showing interest in the metaverse. A survey by Capgemini, a business and tech strategy advisor, revealed that more than three out of four customers want to carry out transactions in the metaverse.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
