ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBLgh_0jq5DvRY00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.

Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. No cause of death was given.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcN3b_0jq5DvRY00
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself on Sept. 12, 2019, at Pittsburgh International Airport near Pittsburgh. (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the play that provided the jolt that helped transform the Steelers from also-rans into the NFL’s elite and three days before Pittsburgh is scheduled to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, a dynasty that began in earnest when Harris decided to keep running during a last-second heave by Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972.

Michelle Obama on how she convinced Malia, Sasha to not get inked

With Pittsburgh trailing 7-6 and facing fourth-and-10 from their own 40 yard line and 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Bradshaw drifted back and threw deep to running back French Fuqua. Fuqua and Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum collided, sending the ball careening back toward midfield in the direction of Harris.

While nearly everyone else on the field stopped, Harris kept his legs churning, snatching the ball just inches above the Three Rivers Stadium turf near the Oakland 45 then outracing several stunned Raider defenders to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in the franchise’s four-decade history.

“That play really represents our teams of the ’70s,” Harris said after the ”Immaculate Reception” was voted the greatest play in NFL history during the league’s 100th anniversary season in 2020.

While the Steelers fell the next week to Miami in the AFC Championship, Pittsburgh was on its way to becoming the dominant team of the 1970s, twice winning back-to-back Super Bowls, first after the 1974 and 1975 seasons and again after the 1978 and 1979 seasons.

Harris, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound workhorse from Penn State, found himself in the center of it all. He churned for a then-record 158 yards rushing and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 16-6 victory over Minnesota in Super Bowl IX on his way to winning the game’s Most Valuable Player award. He scored at least once in three of the four Super Bowls he played in, and his 354 career yards rushing on the NFL’s biggest stage remains a record nearly four decades after his retirement.

Born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on March 7, 1950, Harris played collegiately at Penn State, where his primary job was to open holes for backfield mate Lydell Mitchell. The Steelers, in the final stages of a rebuild led by Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, saw enough in Harris to make him the 13th overall pick in the 1972 draft.

“When (Noll) drafted Franco Harris, he gave the offense heart, he gave it discipline, he gave it desire, he gave it the ability to win a championship in Pittsburgh,” Steelers Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann said of his frequent roommate on team road trips.

Harris’ impact was immediate. He won the NFL’s Rookie to the Year award in 1972 after rushing for a then-team-rookie record 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Steelers reached the postseason for just the second time in franchise history.

The city’s large Italian-American population embraced Harris immediately, led by two local businessmen who founded what became known as “Franco’s Italian Army,” a nod to Harris’ roots as the son of an African-American father and an Italian mother.

The “Immaculate Reception” made Harris a star, though he typically preferred to let his play and not his mouth do the talking. On a team that featured big personalities in Bradshaw, defensive tackle Joe Greene, linebacker Jack Lambert among others, the intensely quiet Harris spent 12 seasons as the engine that helped Pittsburgh’s offense go.

Eight times he topped 1,000 yards rushing in a season, including five times while playing a 14-game schedule. He piled up another 1,556 yards rushing and 16 rushing touchdowns in the playoffs, both second all-time behind Smith.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WVNS 59News Daily

Despite his gaudy numbers, Harris stressed he was just one cog in an extraordinary machine that redefined greatness.

“You see, during that era, each player brought their own little piece with them to make that wonderful decade happen,” Harris said during his Hall of Fame speech in 1990. “Each player had their strengths and weaknesses, each their own thinking, each their own method, just each, each had their own. But then it was amazing, it all came together, and it stayed together to forge the greatest team of all times.”

Harris also made it a habit to stick up for his teammates. When Bradshaw took what Harris felt was an illegal late hit from Dallas linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson in the second half of their meeting in the 1978 Super Bowl, Harris basically demanded Bradshaw give him the ball on the next play. All Harris did was sprint up the middle 22 yards — right by Henderson — for a touchdown that gave the Steelers an 11-point lead they would not relinquish on their way to their third championship in six years.

Despite all of his success, his time in Pittsburgh ended acrimoniously when the Steelers cut him after he held out during training camp before the 1984 season. Noll, who leaned on Harris so heavily for so long, famously answered “Franco who?” when asked about Harris’ absence from the team’s camp at Saint Vincent College.

Idaho investigators return to site of stabbings in Moscow

Harris signed with Seattle, running for just 170 yards in eight games before being released in midseason. He retired as the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher behind Walter Payton and Jim Brown.

“I don’t even think about that (anymore),” Harris said in 2006. “I’m still black and gold.”

Harris remained in Pittsburgh following his retirement, opening a bakery and becoming heavily involved in several charities, including serving as the chairman of “Pittsburgh Promise,” which provides college scholarship opportunities for Pittsburgh Public School students.

Harris is survived by his wife Dana Dokmanovich and his son, Dok.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Josiah Trotter officially signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia added another NFL legacy after Josiah Trotter signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Trotter, the son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, joins West Virginia from St. Joseph’s Prep School in Philadelphia. He is a four-star linebacker according to Rivals, while 247 Sports slots him as a three-star […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Rt 219 completely closed in Lewisburg after severe accident

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route 219 in Lewisburg sometime at 5:50 p.m. Originally only the northbound lane was […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles was arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday. They say the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNS

2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County

ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tips to prevent water pipes from freezing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Below freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst and leak, but one Beckley real estate broker says there are ways to prevent it. Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road, said that, if a house will be vacant for a long time, a professional plumber should […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

How can cold weather affect your car?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s that time of the year when temperatures are dropping. Even if temperatures are above freezing during the day, the nighttime can still see them drop drastically. Regardless of where you keep your car, in the garage or on the street, you need to be aware of the negative effects it […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Beckley man recovers at home after alleged kidnapping

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local man who was reportedly kidnapped and kept in a dog cage for a year speaks with 59News about his experiences. Gerald Bennett of Beckley was looking for romance nearly two years ago when he met a woman named Amber on a dating app. He said they moved in with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to 40 years for shooting of Jalen Joe in 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man who shot to death 23-year-old Jalen Joe outside of the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley will spend 40 years in prison. Ramon Edwards III fired multiple shots at Joe at the Second Street club in March 2019, and Joe later died of several gunshot wounds. Police initially charged Edwards […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 Counties ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in the state due to the winter storm forecast to arrive this week. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, continuing throughout the week and into […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia DOH releases timelapse of Donald M. Legg bridge lowering

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) released a time lapse video showing lowering of the main span of the Donald M Legg Memorial Bridge. A memorable day on the jobsite of one of Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity projects, the main span of the old Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge was lowered onto a barge for removal on, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Free warming center services in Beckley are available during frigid conditions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With dangerously cold weather threatening those who do not have access to heating, volunteers in Beckley are coming together to keep the community safe. Two warming stations are operating in Beckley throughout the Christmas weekend. A daytime warming center at St. Stephens Episcopal Church on Virginia Street is available, free of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

How to prevent your pipes from bursting

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With extremely cold temperatures on the horizon, there is a threat of pipes bursting. Preventive maintenance is one way to keep your pipes from freezing, such as disconnecting any garden hoses and keeping areas where pipes are located like your basement or a crawlspace warmer. Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

FBI, partners issue PSA about sextortion

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The FBI is issuing a national public safety alert regarding an explosion in incidents of minors being coerced into sending explicit images online and extorted for money—a crime known as financial sextortion. Over the past year, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

City of Hinton demolishing 20 buildings with help from the state

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is looking to clean up with the help of the State of West Virginia. The City of Hinton is in the act of tearing down 20 dilapidated houses and buildings. $170 thousand from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is helping fund the demolition. Ed Maguire with the […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

$25 million announced for Coalfields Expressway by Biden-Harris Administration

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $25 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to support the Coalfields Expressway Project in Wyoming County. The project will construct an approximately 15-mile segment […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy